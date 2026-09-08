National Film Awards 2026: Why The Prestigious Ceremony Is Moving From Delhi To Gujarat After 72 Years

The National Film Awards are set for a change of scenery this year. The 72nd edition of the prestigious ceremony will be held at Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia, in Gujarat, on September 22, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours. The move marks the first time in the awards’ 72-year history that the presentation ceremony will be held outside Delhi. The decision also gives this year’s event a striking backdrop: the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Why are the National Film Awards moving to Gujarat?

The ceremony has traditionally been associated with Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, which hosted the inaugural awards in 1954 and has been the venue for most subsequent editions. The 2026 ceremony will instead take place in a specially constructed venue near the Statue of Unity complex in Ekta Nagar.

The choice is particularly notable because the 72nd National Film Awards will also honour ‘Statue of Unity-Ekta Ka Prateek’, directed by Anand L Rai, with the Best Direction award in the non-feature category.

Who are the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards?

The winners were announced in July, with ‘Article 370’ taking home the Best Feature Film award. Its lead actor Yami Gautam was named Best Actress. The Best Actor honour was shared by Mammootty for ‘Bramayugam’ and Kartik Aaryan for ‘Chandu Champion’. Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

Meanwhile, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while ‘Captain Miller’ received the award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

What makes the Gujarat venue significant?

Ekta Nagar has become synonymous with the 182-metre Statue of Unity, which was inaugurated in 2018 and remains the world’s tallest statue. The monument stands as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and overlooks the Narmada landscape. The National Film Awards themselves date back to 1954, when they were established to recognise excellence in Indian cinema. Although the ceremony has overwhelmingly been held in Delhi, there have been earlier exceptions; notably, the 17th National Film Awards ceremony was held in Chennai in 1971.

With the September 22 ceremony, one of Indian cinema’s most established traditions is therefore entering a new chapter — this time against one of the country’s most recognisable modern landmarks.