National Film Awards 2026 Winners Full List: Article 370, Bramayugam, Pushpa 2 And More Take Top Honours

National Film Awards 2026: Article 370 , Bramayugam And Amaran Lead Winners’ List

Excerpt: The 72nd National Film Awards, honouring Indian films certified in 2024, recognised major performances and cinematic achievements. Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor honours. Yami Gautam was named Best Actress, and Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director.

The 72nd National Film Awards have celebrated some of the most notable cinematic achievements across Indian cinema. Announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 18, 2026, the awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 emerged as the biggest winner in the top categories, taking home Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress for her performance in the political drama. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.

The awards also acknowledged films such as Amaran, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Stree 2, Maharaja and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 across direction, music and technical categories. The official announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with the winners selected across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema.

National Film Awards 2026: Best Feature Film And Major Honours

– Best Feature Film: Article 370 Producer: Jio Studios and B62 Studios Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

– Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Director: Randeep Hooda

– Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD Producer: Vyjayanthi Movies Director: Nag Ashwin

– Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller Producer: Sathya Jyothi Films Director: Arun Matheswaran

– Best Children’s Film: 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu Producers: S Originals and Waltair Productions Director: Nanda Kishore Emani

– Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

National Film Awards 2026: Best Actor, Actress And Supporting Performances

The Best Actor award was shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mammootty, Bramayugam

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Yami Gautam, Article 370

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sachana Namidass, Maharaja

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ropashree Varkady, Mithya

Best Child Artist

The Best Child Artist award was shared by:

Athish S Shetty, Mithya

Arundev Pothula, 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu

Riddhiman Banerjee, Onko Ki Kothin

Tapomoy Deb, Onko Ki Kothin

Gitashree Chakraborty, Onko Ki Kothin

National Film Awards 2026: Music And Singing Winners

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for Gharat Ganpati, “Navasachi Gauri Mazi”

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for A.R.M., “Angu Vaana Konilu”

Best Music Direction, Songs: Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370

Best Music Direction, Background Score: G V Prakash Kumar, Amaran

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Maidaan, “Jaane Do”

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for Stree 2, “Aaj Ki Raat”

National Film Awards 2026: Technical Award Winners

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam

Best Original Screenplay: Bandreddi Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02

Best Adapted Screenplay: Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

Best Dialogue: Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02

Best Make-up: P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja

National Film Awards 2026: Best Film In Each Language

The awards also recognised films across multiple Indian languages.

Language Winning Film Assamese Juiphool Bengali Chalchitra Ekhon Gujarati Maaran Hindi Srikanth Kannada Mithya Konkani Mog Asum Malayalam Feminichi Fathima Manipuri Sunita Marathi Mukkam Post Bombilwadi Odia Lahari Tamil Raayan Telugu Committee Kurrollu

Other Language Awards

Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Best Tulu Film: IMBU

Special Mentions: Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan.

National Film Awards 2026: Non-Feature Film Winners

Best Non-Feature Film: Bhangaar, directed by Sumira Roy

Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen, directed by Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Documentary: Ram-Nami, directed by Bharatbala Ganapathy

Best Arts/Culture Film: Main Nida, directed by Atul Pandey

Best Animation Film: Touched as Water, directed by Joshy Benedict

Best Short Film: Hamsafar, directed by Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Direction: Statue of Unity – Ekta Ka Prateek, directed by Aanand L Rai

Best Cinematography: Life in Loom, Edmond Ranson

Best Sound Design: Blue, T S Hari Hara Sudhan

Best Editing: NDA, Manvir Jasrotia

Best Music Direction: Parat 41°chya Magavar, Shivpal Singh Kang

Best Narration/Voice Over: Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs, Soundarya Jayachandran

Best Script: Obur, Faraz Ali

National Film Awards 2026: Writing On Cinema

Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava, Hindi

Veteran actor Anant Nag is also set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The National Film Awards ceremony is being held on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, marking a departure from the traditional Delhi venue.