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Home > Entertainment News > National Film Awards 2026 Winners Full List: Article 370, Bramayugam, Pushpa 2 And More Take Top Honours

National Film Awards 2026 Winners Full List: Article 370, Bramayugam, Pushpa 2 And More Take Top Honours

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards have been announced, recognising outstanding work in Indian cinema released in 2024. Article 370, Bramayugam, Amaran, Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD emerged among the major award-winning films, while Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan and Yami Gautam received acting honours.

National Film Awards 2026
National Film Awards 2026

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 14:35 IST

The 72nd National Film Awards have recognised a wide range of performances, films and technical contributions from Indian cinema. The awards, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 18, 2026, honour cinematic achievements from 2024 across feature films, non-feature films, regional cinema and film writing.

Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for Article 370, while Randeep Hooda received recognition for his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

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Here is the complete list of winners.

National Film Awards 2026: Best Feature Film And Major Awards

Best Feature Film: Article 370 Producer: Jio Studios and B62 Studios Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Director: Randeep Hooda

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD Producer: Vyjayanthi Movies Director: Nag Ashwin

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller Producer: Sathya Jyothi Films Director: Arun Matheswaran

Best Children’s Film: 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu Producers: S Originals and Waltair Productions Director: Nanda Kishore Emani

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

National Film Awards 2026: Best Actor, Actress And Supporting Performances

The Best Actor award was shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

  • Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mammootty, Bramayugam

  • Best Actor in a Leading Role: Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion

  • Best Actress in a Leading Role: Yami Gautam, Article 370

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sachana Namidass, Maharaja

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ropashree Varkady, Mithya

Best Child Artist

The Best Child Artist award was shared by:

  • Athish S Shetty, Mithya

  • Arundev Pothula, 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu

  • Riddhiman Banerjee, Onko Ki Kothin

  • Tapomoy Deb, Onko Ki Kothin

  • Gitashree Chakraborty, Onko Ki Kothin

National Film Awards 2026: Music, Singing And Technical Winners

Music And Lyrics

  • Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for Gharat Ganpati, “Navasachi Gauri Mazi”

  • Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for A.R.M., “Angu Vaana Konilu”

  • Best Music Direction, Songs: Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370

  • Best Music Direction, Background Score: G V Prakash Kumar, Amaran

  • Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Maidaan, “Jaane Do”

  • Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for Stree 2, “Aaj Ki Raat”

Technical Categories

  • Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam

  • Best Original Screenplay: Bandreddi Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02

  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

  • Best Dialogue: Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar

  • Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

  • Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran

  • Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD

  • Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02

  • Best Make-up: P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu

  • Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja

National Film Awards 2026: Article 370, Bramayugam And Amaran Lead Winners’ List

Excerpt: The 72nd National Film Awards, honouring Indian films certified in 2024, recognised major performances and cinematic achievements. Article 370 won Best Feature Film, while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor honours. Yami Gautam was named Best Actress, and Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director.

The 72nd National Film Awards have celebrated some of the most notable cinematic achievements across Indian cinema. Announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 18, 2026, the awards recognise films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s Article 370 emerged as the biggest winner in the top categories, taking home Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress for her performance in the political drama. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.

The awards also acknowledged films such as Amaran, Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Stree 2, Maharaja and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 across direction, music and technical categories. The official announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with the winners selected across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema.

National Film Awards 2026: Best Feature Film And Major Honours

Best Feature Film: Article 370 Producer: Jio Studios and B62 Studios Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Best Debut Film of a Director: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Director: Randeep Hooda

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD Producer: Vyjayanthi Movies Director: Nag Ashwin

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: Captain Miller Producer: Sathya Jyothi Films Director: Arun Matheswaran

Best Children’s Film: 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu Producers: S Originals and Waltair Productions Director: Nanda Kishore Emani

Best Direction: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

National Film Awards 2026: Best Actor, Actress And Supporting Performances

The Best Actor award was shared by Mammootty for Bramayugam and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion.

  • Best Actor in a Leading Role: Mammootty, Bramayugam

  • Best Actor in a Leading Role: Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion

  • Best Actress in a Leading Role: Yami Gautam, Article 370

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Sanjay Mishra, Bhakshak

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sachana Namidass, Maharaja

  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Ropashree Varkady, Mithya

Best Child Artist

The Best Child Artist award was shared by:

  • Athish S Shetty, Mithya

  • Arundev Pothula, 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu

  • Riddhiman Banerjee, Onko Ki Kothin

  • Tapomoy Deb, Onko Ki Kothin

  • Gitashree Chakraborty, Onko Ki Kothin

National Film Awards 2026: Music And Singing Winners

  • Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar for Gharat Ganpati, “Navasachi Gauri Mazi”

  • Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for A.R.M., “Angu Vaana Konilu”

  • Best Music Direction, Songs: Shashwat Sachdev, Article 370

  • Best Music Direction, Background Score: G V Prakash Kumar, Amaran

  • Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Maidaan, “Jaane Do”

  • Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly for Stree 2, “Aaj Ki Raat”

National Film Awards 2026: Technical Award Winners

  • Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal, Bramayugam

  • Best Original Screenplay: Bandreddi Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02

  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Yogesh Deshpande, Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke

  • Best Dialogue: Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar

  • Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

  • Best Editing: R Kalaivannan, Amaran

  • Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Kalki 2898 AD

  • Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma, Pushpa: The Rule Part-02

  • Best Make-up: P Ravi Kumar, Committee Kurrollu

  • Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu, Maharaja

National Film Awards 2026: Best Film In Each Language

The awards also recognised films across multiple Indian languages.

Language

Winning Film

Assamese

Juiphool

Bengali

Chalchitra Ekhon

Gujarati

Maaran

Hindi

Srikanth

Kannada

Mithya

Konkani

Mog Asum

Malayalam

Feminichi Fathima

Manipuri

Sunita

Marathi

Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Odia

Lahari

Tamil

Raayan

Telugu

Committee Kurrollu

Other Language Awards

  • Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

  • Best Tulu Film: IMBU

Special Mentions: Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan.

National Film Awards 2026: Non-Feature Film Winners

  • Best Non-Feature Film: Bhangaar, directed by Sumira Roy

  • Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen, directed by Ravi Raj Murmu

  • Best Documentary: Ram-Nami, directed by Bharatbala Ganapathy

  • Best Arts/Culture Film: Main Nida, directed by Atul Pandey

  • Best Animation Film: Touched as Water, directed by Joshy Benedict

  • Best Short Film: Hamsafar, directed by Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

  • Best Direction: Statue of Unity – Ekta Ka Prateek, directed by Aanand L Rai

  • Best Cinematography: Life in Loom, Edmond Ranson

  • Best Sound Design: Blue, T S Hari Hara Sudhan

  • Best Editing: NDA, Manvir Jasrotia

  • Best Music Direction: Parat 41°chya Magavar, Shivpal Singh Kang

  • Best Narration/Voice Over: Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs, Soundarya Jayachandran

  • Best Script: Obur, Faraz Ali

National Film Awards 2026: Writing On Cinema

  • Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

  • Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava, Hindi

Veteran actor Anant Nag is also set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The National Film Awards ceremony is being held on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, marking a departure from the traditional Delhi venue.

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National Film Awards 2026 Winners Full List: Article 370, Bramayugam, Pushpa 2 And More Take Top Honours
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National Film Awards 2026 Winners Full List: Article 370, Bramayugam, Pushpa 2 And More Take Top Honours
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