As the country is observing National Handloom Day on Friday, Bollywood divas Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Vidya Balan took to social media to share a picture of their favourite handloom clothing from their wardrobe.

The three actors took to social media to urge people to be “vocal for local” and use more clothing made by local Indian brands.

‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut’s team posted several pictures of the actor donning Indian handloom clothing including the one where she is seen posing with a spinning wheel.

“Most of us have more than we can consume, Fashion industry has become one of the most damaging industries for our environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our own Indian organic fabric industries and preserve the planet #NationalHandloomDay,” Kangana’s team tweeted.

The actors further shared how choosing handloom over international brands help to elevate underprivileged weavers of the country from poverty.

“When we choose Handloom we choose to elevate our poor weavers out of poverty, we choose vocal for local, we choose our Mother Earth, we choose love for every single being on this planet #NationalHandloomDay,” Ranaut’s team tweeted.

‘Shakuntala Devi’ actor Vidya Balan, who has been donning clothing from local Indian brands for the e-promotions of the film for the past few weeks, also shared her take on National Handloom Day.

Balan shared pictures of herself wrapped in a Kanjivaram silk saree with zari pallu and penned down a long caption urging people to resolve to support Indian weavers during the difficult times of the coronavirus crisis.

“On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India’sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love. #IWearHandloom,” she wrote in the caption.

‘Dhadak’ actor Janhvi Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself attending an event wearing a handloom saree.

“Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world! #vocal4handmade,” she wrote in the caption.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

August 7 was chosen as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.