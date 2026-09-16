LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

Nick Jonas turns 34. Here’s how his connection with Priyanka Chopra began in 2016, led to their 2018 wedding and eventually earned him India’s “National Jiju” tag.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Image: X)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 09:14 IST

Nick Jonas Birthday: Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday today on September 16, 2026, which marks his transition from being an American pop icon to the popular “National Jiju” of India, and this transformation is strongly connected to just one person – Priyanka Chopra.

The journey that started when Nick sent a message to Priyanka back in 2016 ended up in a romance, marriage in India and a nickname that Nick Jonas himself recognized. However, there is one funny thing about their beginnings: Nick found Priyanka quite appealing even before meeting her.

You Might Be Interested In

How Did Nick Jonas Meet Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas initially made contact with Priyanka Chopra back in 2016 via their mutual friends who informed him that he ought to meet her. The contact happened through Twitter and they ended up exchanging numbers and texting each other.

The first time they met in person was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. From their account with Vogue magazine, it is claimed that Nick saw Priyanka and got down on one knee while introducing himself to her.

Their relationship continued but was kept private at least for some time. They were seen at the 2017 Met Gala walking together on the red-carpet wearing Ralph Lauren designs. However, contrary to the event being a landmark of the couple’s public life, they had been communicating for quite some time before the gala.

When Did Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Start Dating?

Following their initial meeting, Nick and Priyanka kept seeing each other. Their appearances were witnessed at various occasions before they became an official couple. Nick revealed in his interviews that things went fast after they began dating each other seriously. The couple got engaged in July 2018, and this was made known by August 2018.

By the end of December 2018, the American musician and Indian actress got married in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

When Did Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Get Married?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The couple had both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, bringing together their respective cultural and family traditions. Their wedding celebrations became one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, with family members and friends travelling to Rajasthan for the occasion.

Their relationship later expanded into a family. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

How Did Nick Jonas Get The ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

The answer is much simpler than the nickname suggests — Priyanka Chopra. In Indian families, “jiju” is commonly used for a sister’s husband. After Nick married Priyanka, Indian fans began using the term for the American singer, with “National Jiju” becoming a popular social-media nickname.

Nick himself explained the nickname during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said the “National Jiju” hashtag started around the time he married Priyanka and explained that “jiju” means an elder sister’s husband. The nickname eventually moved beyond social media. During the Jonas Brothers’ India performances, fans have greeted Nick with chants of “jiju”, while his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas have also played along with the nickname.

Why Is Nick Jonas Called ‘National Jiju’ In India?

Nick is called “National Jiju” because he is married to Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s most recognisable film stars. The playful nickname started among Indian fans after their marriage and became a recurring part of Nick’s appearances in the country.

Nick has also embraced the joke rather than distancing himself from it. When Indian photographers called him “jiju” during his India visits, he acknowledged the nickname, and he later discussed the “National Jiju” tag himself on American television.

Nick Jonas’ India Connection Goes Beyond Priyanka Chopra

Since marrying Priyanka, Nick has made several trips to India and has participated in family celebrations and major events with her.

His connection with the country has also been visible through music. When the Jonas Brothers performed in Mumbai in 2024, the audience greeted Nick with “jiju” chants, turning the nickname into part of his public identity during India appearances.

So, on Nick Jonas’ 34th birthday, the story behind “National Jiju” comes full circle: an American singer who first connected with Priyanka Chopra through a message eventually became her husband and through that relationship, earned a uniquely Indian nickname that he now happily owns.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan’s Post On Scout OP Fight Draws Backlash — Why Fans Are Accusing Her Of Playing ‘Women Card’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?
Tags: nick jonaspriyanka chopra

RELATED News

Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

Hanuman Ansh Vs Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Nears Rs 300 Crore While Akshay-Saif Starrer Struggles — What Went Wrong?

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

Karan Wahi Hints At Bigg Boss 20 Entry; Avinash Mishra’s Comment About His Past Adds To The Buzz

Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed Traditional Glamour At Ganpati Celebrations; See Pics

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi Retirement: All You Need to Know About Argentine Legend’s Last Match – Date, Timing, Opponent, Venue and More

Rs 5 Crore To End The Relationship: 22-Year-Old Noida Student Trapped Online, Spent Lakhs On Mumbai Woman Only To Find She Was Married

Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo And AC Milan Owner In Talks To Buy Prominent Football Club | Details Inside

New UPI Transaction Rules: No Charges On Person To Person, Rs 5 To 300 On These Payments From October 15

ZIM vs AUS, 1st ODI: Matt Renshaw And Nathan Ellis Star To Give Australia 1-0 Lead As Fifties From Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine In Vain

‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?
‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?
‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?
‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?
‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

QUICK LINKS