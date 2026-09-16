‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

Nick Jonas Birthday: Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday today on September 16, 2026, which marks his transition from being an American pop icon to the popular “National Jiju” of India, and this transformation is strongly connected to just one person – Priyanka Chopra.

The journey that started when Nick sent a message to Priyanka back in 2016 ended up in a romance, marriage in India and a nickname that Nick Jonas himself recognized. However, there is one funny thing about their beginnings: Nick found Priyanka quite appealing even before meeting her.

How Did Nick Jonas Meet Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas initially made contact with Priyanka Chopra back in 2016 via their mutual friends who informed him that he ought to meet her. The contact happened through Twitter and they ended up exchanging numbers and texting each other.

The first time they met in person was at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. From their account with Vogue magazine, it is claimed that Nick saw Priyanka and got down on one knee while introducing himself to her.

Their relationship continued but was kept private at least for some time. They were seen at the 2017 Met Gala walking together on the red-carpet wearing Ralph Lauren designs. However, contrary to the event being a landmark of the couple’s public life, they had been communicating for quite some time before the gala.

When Did Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Start Dating?

Following their initial meeting, Nick and Priyanka kept seeing each other. Their appearances were witnessed at various occasions before they became an official couple. Nick revealed in his interviews that things went fast after they began dating each other seriously. The couple got engaged in July 2018, and this was made known by August 2018.

By the end of December 2018, the American musician and Indian actress got married in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

When Did Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Get Married?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The couple had both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, bringing together their respective cultural and family traditions. Their wedding celebrations became one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, with family members and friends travelling to Rajasthan for the occasion.

Their relationship later expanded into a family. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

How Did Nick Jonas Get The ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

The answer is much simpler than the nickname suggests — Priyanka Chopra. In Indian families, “jiju” is commonly used for a sister’s husband. After Nick married Priyanka, Indian fans began using the term for the American singer, with “National Jiju” becoming a popular social-media nickname.

Nick himself explained the nickname during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said the “National Jiju” hashtag started around the time he married Priyanka and explained that “jiju” means an elder sister’s husband. The nickname eventually moved beyond social media. During the Jonas Brothers’ India performances, fans have greeted Nick with chants of “jiju”, while his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas have also played along with the nickname.

Why Is Nick Jonas Called ‘National Jiju’ In India?

Nick is called “National Jiju” because he is married to Priyanka Chopra, one of India’s most recognisable film stars. The playful nickname started among Indian fans after their marriage and became a recurring part of Nick’s appearances in the country.

Nick has also embraced the joke rather than distancing himself from it. When Indian photographers called him “jiju” during his India visits, he acknowledged the nickname, and he later discussed the “National Jiju” tag himself on American television.

Nick Jonas’ India Connection Goes Beyond Priyanka Chopra

Since marrying Priyanka, Nick has made several trips to India and has participated in family celebrations and major events with her.

His connection with the country has also been visible through music. When the Jonas Brothers performed in Mumbai in 2024, the audience greeted Nick with “jiju” chants, turning the nickname into part of his public identity during India appearances.

So, on Nick Jonas’ 34th birthday, the story behind “National Jiju” comes full circle: an American singer who first connected with Priyanka Chopra through a message eventually became her husband and through that relationship, earned a uniquely Indian nickname that he now happily owns.

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