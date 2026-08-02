LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

Nauheed Cyrusi has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she experienced two miscarriages after marrying her husband in 2017. The actor said the losses prompted the couple to rethink their idea of purpose and eventually focus on caring for animals, while also choosing not to pursue IVF.

Nauheed Cyrusi (Photo: X)
Nauheed Cyrusi (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 17:55 IST

Nauheed Cyrusi has spoken candidly about a part of her life she had largely kept private. The actor and social media creator recently revealed that she and her husband experienced two miscarriages, a journey that eventually changed the way they looked at parenthood, purpose and the life they wanted to build together.

In a video shared on social media, Nauheed explained that she and her husband married in 2017 and welcomed the news of their first pregnancy the following year. However, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage during the third month. The couple later adopted Jojo, a Cocker Spaniel, from the SPCA. Nauheed said the dog became an important part of their lives following the loss.

You Might Be Interested In

Nauheed Cyrusi Says Second Miscarriage Changed Her Perspective

Nauheed revealed that she became pregnant again during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the second pregnancy also ended in miscarriage. The experience made the couple reassess what they wanted from life. Rather than seeing parenthood as the only measure of fulfilment, they began considering how they could contribute to the lives of animals in need.

She said their purpose could be “taking care of the furries who need us” and revealed that they have quietly been involved in animal welfare work.

Why Did Nauheed Cyrusi Choose Not To Pursue IVF?

Nauheed also addressed a question that often accompanies conversations about pregnancy loss and fertility. She said she did not want to pursue IVF, explaining that she personally did not want to take that route. Her decision comes amid a wider conversation around the pressure women can face to become mothers. Nauheed stressed that women should not feel that having children is the only meaningful direction their lives can take.

Pregnancy loss can also carry significant emotional consequences, and researchers have noted that miscarriage can be experienced as a profound form of loss and grief.

Watch the video here

Nauheed Cyrusi Talks About Pressure On Women To Have Children

Alongside the video, Nauheed spoke about the social expectations surrounding motherhood. She suggested that there are many women who may feel pressured into having children even when they envision other ways of finding purpose and fulfilment.

Her decision to speak publicly has received support online, with several users praising her for discussing a subject that remains difficult for many people to talk about.

Nauheed, who became known through the music video Piya Basanti and later made her Bollywood debut with Supari in 2003, has appeared in films including Anwar, Inteha and Bhoothnath. She has also been part of television and streaming projects, including Hip Hip Hurray, Dev DD 2 and Bombay Begums. More recently, she has built a strong presence as a social media creator.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’
Tags: Nauheed Cyrusi

RELATED News

Playground Season 5: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Out Contestant Over ‘Misogynistic’ Remark, Sparks Heated Exchange

Ram Kapoor Reveals Severe Depression During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Says ‘I Used To Drink On Set’

Hrithik Roshan Leases Mumbai Office To Clearsynth Labs For Rs 17 Lakh A Month; Know All About The Deal

Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

Sanjay Dutt Breaks Down Bollywood’s Biggest Change In 45 Years: From Industry Unity To Cut-Throat Competition, Says, ‘It’s Sad…’

LATEST NEWS

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

Sunil Chhetri Pleads With Tata Group to Reverse Jamshedpur FC Exit Ahead Of ISL 2026-27, Calls it ‘The Poorest Decision For Indian Football’

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?

Sun Pharma Recalls 10 Eye Drops in India: What Patients Need To Know

Sakshi Chaudhary, Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medallist: Virat Kohli Connection, Biography, Boxing Career And Achievements

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

Vinicius Jr To Arsenal Getting Close? EPL Champions Prepare MASSIVE Bid to Lure Real Madrid Superstar To England — Report

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’
Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’
Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’
Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

QUICK LINKS