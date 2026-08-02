Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

Nauheed Cyrusi has spoken candidly about a part of her life she had largely kept private. The actor and social media creator recently revealed that she and her husband experienced two miscarriages, a journey that eventually changed the way they looked at parenthood, purpose and the life they wanted to build together.

In a video shared on social media, Nauheed explained that she and her husband married in 2017 and welcomed the news of their first pregnancy the following year. However, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage during the third month. The couple later adopted Jojo, a Cocker Spaniel, from the SPCA. Nauheed said the dog became an important part of their lives following the loss.

Nauheed Cyrusi Says Second Miscarriage Changed Her Perspective

Nauheed revealed that she became pregnant again during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the second pregnancy also ended in miscarriage. The experience made the couple reassess what they wanted from life. Rather than seeing parenthood as the only measure of fulfilment, they began considering how they could contribute to the lives of animals in need.

She said their purpose could be “taking care of the furries who need us” and revealed that they have quietly been involved in animal welfare work.

Why Did Nauheed Cyrusi Choose Not To Pursue IVF?

Nauheed also addressed a question that often accompanies conversations about pregnancy loss and fertility. She said she did not want to pursue IVF, explaining that she personally did not want to take that route. Her decision comes amid a wider conversation around the pressure women can face to become mothers. Nauheed stressed that women should not feel that having children is the only meaningful direction their lives can take.

Pregnancy loss can also carry significant emotional consequences, and researchers have noted that miscarriage can be experienced as a profound form of loss and grief.

Watch the video here

Nauheed Cyrusi Talks About Pressure On Women To Have Children

Alongside the video, Nauheed spoke about the social expectations surrounding motherhood. She suggested that there are many women who may feel pressured into having children even when they envision other ways of finding purpose and fulfilment.

Her decision to speak publicly has received support online, with several users praising her for discussing a subject that remains difficult for many people to talk about.

Nauheed, who became known through the music video Piya Basanti and later made her Bollywood debut with Supari in 2003, has appeared in films including Anwar, Inteha and Bhoothnath. She has also been part of television and streaming projects, including Hip Hip Hurray, Dev DD 2 and Bombay Begums. More recently, she has built a strong presence as a social media creator.