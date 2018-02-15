After Taimur Ali Khan and Misha Kapoor, Inaaya's cute looks are ruling the internet. With an uncanny resemblance to cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter is Making Twitterati go frenzy with her looks.

It has been always reported that the two siblings are quite identical

In the recent photographs surfaced online, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks adorable. After Taimur Ali Khan and Misha Kapoor, Inaaya’s cute looks are ruling over the internet. In the picture, trending online, little Inaaya looks like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. With those big and beautiful eyes, Inaaya has taken the internet by storm. A few days back, Inaaya and her mother Soha Ali Khan were spotted at Bandra where the picture was taken.

A few days back, Kunal Kemmu shared the picture of his daughter on his Instagram account and his followers were repeatedly pointing out the fact that she does look like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. It has been always reported that the two siblings are quite identical. Taimur Lai Khan has already become an internet sensation with his looks and the little sister seems to follow her cousin’s steps. Here are the pictures of the little angel that have gone viral online.

Soon after the pictures went viral on social media, Twitteratis went frenzy over the resemblance between the two kids.

Ye taimur hi hogi ,itna resemblance 😲inaaya is younger than taimur na ? — Afrah Ameer 🦋🎬 (@AmeerAfra) February 13, 2018

Inaya resemble Taimur SO much. Gorgeous babies🖤 — Sammy ☄ (@Samreen_D) February 12, 2018

😮😮😮😮

Ye taimur hi toh nahi😂😅

Itne similar hai ye toh!! — Aarti Sharma❤ (@Aartis25) February 12, 2018

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had tied the knot in January 2015 and have completed two years of marital bliss last year. Kemmu had earlier broken the news of Soha’s pregnancy as well. Soha was last seen in the film ‘31st’October. Reports were doing the rounds that she will be seen with her husband Kunal in the ‘Go Goa Gone’ sequel.