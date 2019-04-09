Bollywood actor, Navtej Hundal who was last seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike as Home Minister of India, passed away on Money i.e. April 8. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Navtej Hundal was the father of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Mihika.

Bollywood actor, Navtej Hundal who served for over a decade in the film industry has passed away. The actor who gave movies like Khalnayak in 1993, Tere Mere Sapne in 1996, The Whispers n 2009 and the most recent, Uri: The Surgical Strike, breathed his last on Monday evening i.e. April 7. He was seen playing the role of Home Minister in Vicky Kaushal starrer which bagged over Rs 200 crore. His last superhit movie based on 2016’s Uri attack, was released on January 2019.

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed the news of Navtej Hundal’s demise on their official Twitter handle. CINTAA in the tweet wrote, CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul rest in peace. The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11:00 am.

#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal.

May his soul Rest in Peace

The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am.@sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @ayubnasirkhan pic.twitter.com/00kmfEUrML — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) April 8, 2019

Not much are aware that Navtej Mundal who was also a known acting teacher, is the father of Avantika Hundal. Television beauty, Avantika Hundal is currently seen as playing the role of Mikika in Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that airs on Star Plus, every day.

