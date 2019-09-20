Navya Naveli Nanda is out here to give you some major plank goals and will definitely light up your weekend, watch the video.

Navya Naveli Nanda's workout video will motivate you to hit the gym this weekend, watch

Navya Naveli Nanda is out here to give us all some major fitness goals for this weekend. On Friday Navya posted a video of her in which she was doing planks on a yoga mat and was looking absolutely fit and gave us all major goals for size zero figure.

Navya was wearing a black sports bra with grey track pants, she tied her hair in a high ponytail. She was drilling on her plank video and captioned it as fitness and yes she is absolutely right as she is the new definition for fitness.

Navya is a fitness freak and is always up with posting her workout videos on Instagram, a few days back she was doing her outdoor workout on the streets of NewYork.

In this workout video Navya is back with her usual grey track pant but this time she has paired it with a neon tank top and is doing squats with a ball and as always giving us the fitness goals.

Navya is blessed with good looks and a major part of her says thanks to her genes as she is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya is in NewYork for her studies as she is at Fordham University.

Navya is a born star and have not made her debut but has modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s show which was in collaboration with Monisha Jaisingh in 2018.

Navya’s mother Shweta in an interview said that she doesn’t want her kids to be involved in paparazzi and she further added that she don’t have idea about what Navya is talented in but her daughter has no business being here in Bollywood, just because she is related to famous people and she also said that her kids need to learn the balance and should make peace with it.

