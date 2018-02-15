The next gen star Navya Naveli Nanda has mesmerised the youth with her super hot looks and spectacular star personality. Despite being the granddaughter of the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, the young and sexy Navya has no plans of joining the Hindi film industry. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Navya Naveli Nanda.

Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda makes the heads turns where she goes with her spectacular beauty and star persona. For the uninitiated, the star kid is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, who is the grandson of veteran actor Raj Kapoor. Despite hailing from one of the most filmy families of the Bollywood industry, Navya has no plans for making her big Bollywood entry as her contemporary star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

Recently, the diva appeared on the cover page of a leading fashion magazine with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In a conversation with the magazine, Navya Naveli Nanda spoke about her decision to not join the film industry and said, “No way I’ll make a career in acting. I am enjoying my internship at the advertising agency. I love the independence I get in Manhattan.” Speaking about her daughter’s decision, Shweta Bachchan said, “”I really try to tell Navya about all the cons [of being a part of the film industry]. I have nothing against the industry; it’s who we are. But, it’s not an easy world to be in.”

Although Navya has refuted all the claims of her keenness to join the showbiz, her popularity on her social media and her star-studded photos tell a different story. From sharing inside pictures of a crazy party night to sharing super hot paparazzi photos, Navya has built her own fandom. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Navya Naveli Nanda: