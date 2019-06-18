Navya Naveli Nanda workout video: A new video of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has gone viral on social media. In the video, Navya can be seen doing squats with gym balls at New York sideway.

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be in a race with other star kids to make her Bollywood debut but that doesn’t hamper her fanbase and wide popularity. Navya, who is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, manages to make headlines with her stunning photos and glamorous appearances and she has done it again. As we step into a new week, a video of Navya has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Navya is seen performing squats with gym balls at New York sideway. As she aces the workout, Navya is looking in top form and her fitness regimen is definitely looking impressive. Dressed in lime green sports bra paired with grey tights and black sneakers, Navya has tied her hair in a high ponytail and is donning a no makeup look.

Earlier, Navya was seen visiting ailing Rishi Kapoor in New York. She posed with her relatives for an adorable family photo. Interestingly, Navya is also the granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda. Her photos with her brother Agastya and other family members often end up making headlines for all the right reasons.

Navya Naveli Nanda was earlier romantically linked to Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Malaal. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is bankrolling the film. When Meezaan was asked about his link-up rumours with Navya, he responded that they have the same friend’s circle, she is his sister’s best friend and a really good friend. Meezan added that he is not in a relationship with anyone.

