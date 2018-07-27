And the fun-filled Bollywood romantic comedy film Nawabzaade is in theatres now. The Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Zakir Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari starrer also has Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Mohan, Athiya Shetty, Sanjeeda Sheikh as a special appearance in the movie. Jayesh Pradhan directorial is produced by Lizelle D’souza and Mayur K. Barot. Made under the banners of T-Films and RD Entertainment, Nawabzaade songs by Badshah and Guru Randhawa will make you shake a leg in the theatres. Nawabzaade movie will competing with Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Chitrangada Singh starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and Mission: Impossible – Fallout starring Tom Cruise in the screens.
Nawabzaade movie review, celeb and audience reactions Live updates::
10:30am:
Guys this ever Blockbuster
None other than #Nawabzaade
Is going to release today…
Are you going to watch the movie @TheRaghav_Juyal @remodsouza @MohanShakti @punitjpathak @dthevirus31 @isha_rikhi @teamraghavjuyal @TheRaghav_Juyal #Nawabzaade all the best👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/kgUQEiRAt0
— raghav juyal my world (@Kunalsh63435628) July 27, 2018
10:00am: Fan have already started pouring their love for actors of of the movie Nawabzaade. While some assure that the audience will love Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande starrer which is now in screen.
From #Did audition to #Nawabzaade
My love for u always same. Love u Dharmesh Sir. Going First Day first show. @dthevirus31
— Nawabzaade (@iAutodidactic) July 27, 2018
09:30am:
All that you would like to explore and know about the movie Nawabzaade https://t.co/JTqZfGuDWz bookmyshow https://t.co/QfsVgQZJOe
— Raghav Juyal (@TheRaghav_Juyal) July 26, 2018
Audience will love #Nawabzaade for sure !! ATB @Thedeepakkalra ….they will love ur work too..! 💯😊@FilmyYash
— hrishit banerjee (@HrishitBanerjee) July 26, 2018
All The Best @Thedeepakkalra for #Nawabzaade hope for the best. i'm sure everyone gonna like it
Ty @FilmyYash for inviting @Thedeepakkalra on screening of #fan. Meeting such people i fell very blessed#KarHarMaidaanFateh pic.twitter.com/2eWAIfvr0y
— Saif Srk (@SaiffiSrkian) July 26, 2018
When nothing else works out so your last resort is to pray to every god possible #DialoguePromo #Nawabzaade on 27th July@TheRaghav_Juyal @punitjpathak @dthevirus31 @remodsouza @isha_rikhi @Lizelle1238 @jayeshpradhan #BhushanKumar #RDEntertainment #WhiteMeasureEntertainment pic.twitter.com/IcSehf3jUP
— Nawabzaade (@NawabzaadeMovie) July 25, 2018