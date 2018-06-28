Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: The first video song High Rated Gabru from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor upcoming movie Nawabzaade is out. The peppy track is once again going to be the track that will be making people shake their legs on dance floors. Well, it is not the first time that the couple has re-discovered a dance number.

The high-spirited song from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Nawabzaade is out and the power-pack performance the duo has delivered will leave you grooving. The duo is also joined by the popular dancers and actors Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. Composed and sung by Guru Randhawa, High Rated Gabru is a lively song, which also created a buzz last year. The song has been re-created by Guru Randhawa himself and there are only a few changes in the updated version of the song.

And we have to admit the fact that after a minor changing in the beats and tempo of the song, it has become peppier. Well, from the video and the song we can expect that an updated version of the song is soon to hit party floors in the town.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time that Shraddha and Varun have come together in a lively track to showcase their dancing skills. Before this, the actors were seen together in a movie based on dance — ABCD2.

From a romantic track to any other Bollywood number, the duo did not miss a chance to awestruck their fans. After the movie, the duo proved that they have somewhere mastered the art of dancing.

Let us just re-discover the journey of some of the best performances of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Kapoor onscreen:

SUN SAATHIYA: The song highlighted the sizzling chemistry of the duo and the way Shraddha made those dance moves were totally remarkable.

BEZUBAAN KAB SE: In the song, Shraddha and Varun were dancing with India’s topmost dancers. Through the video, you cannot make out the fact that Varun and Shraddha are not professional dancers.

VANDE MATARAM: One of the others power-pack performance from the duo.

HEY GANARAYA: Well, you can’t miss this one too, Varun and his moves are totally mesmerising.

CHUNAR: Here is another proof that Varun Dhawan has a great physique and his dance moves are totally unbeatable.

And how can we forget their new dance number!

