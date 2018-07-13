Soon after Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzled the dance floor with their exotic moves on the super-hit song High Rated Gabru by music sensation Guru Randhawa from the much anticipated dance film Nawabzaade, television sensation Sanjeeda Shaikh is here to make you drool over her sexy dance moves in the latest song titled Mummy Kasam from the film which has been released by the makers on July 13. The song, which also features the three lead actors— Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande, Sanjeeda Shaikh is seen teasing the boys with her sexy latka jhatkas

Soon after Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor sizzled the dance floor with their exotic moves on the super-hit song High Rated Gabru by music sensation Guru Randhawa from the much anticipated dance film Nawabzaade, television sensation Sanjeeda Shaikh is here to make you drool over her sexy dance moves in the latest song titled Mummy Kasam from the film which has been released by the makers on July 13. The song, which also features the three lead actors— Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande, Sanjeeda Shaikh is seen teasing the boys with her sexy latka jhatkas.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s sizzling dance moves has driven fans crazy. She is a popular television actress who has also featured in few Punjabi films. The song released on July 13 and is trending on social media.

Crooned by Gurinder Seagal, the song has been penned by Kunal Verma. The choreography of the energetic song has been done by Jayesh Pradhan. With catchy beats, the song is high on energy and would make you hit the dance floor right away! Also, since the three actors—Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande and terrific dancers, it adds more to the high-spirited track.

The film has been helmed by Jayesh Pradhan who has also choreographed the latest tarck Mummy Kasam. Nawabzaade has been produced by Lizelle D’Souza under R.D.Entertainment and also stars special appearances by Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Athiya Shetty. The film is slated to hit the bug screen on July 17 this year.

The first track from the film, High Rated Gabru has taken social media by storm and now Mummy Kasab has gone viral on the Internet. The trailer of the film, which was released on July 12, has received positive response from fans and therefore Nawabzaade remains one of the most anticipated films of this year.

