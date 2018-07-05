Bollywood upcoming film Nawabzaade's latest song Tere Naal Nachna, is making all the buzz in the entertainment industry and has become an instant hit. It's a song which makes you groove to the beats of popular Punjabi rapper, composer Badshah. Tere Naal Nachna has become a regular in playlists if party-people and in clubs.

Bollywood upcoming film Nawabzaade is creating all the buzz ahead of its release to remain in the limelight. The filmmakers have now unveiled another song Tere Naal Nachna, which has instantly risen to top charts and is set to be rock clubbers, party enthusiast as the song says Mai Vodka Laga ke Tere Naal Nacha. The song features Athiya Shetty who is dancing to the beats of popular Punjabi rapper Badshah. The music artist has a massive following across social media platforms and his songs are a instant hits. Previously, Nawabzaade team had unveiled the song High Rate Gabru featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. High Rated Gabru was composed by Guru Randhawa, which came last year. The song has been recomposed with little changes in the beats and rythem by Guru Randhawa himself.

Nawabzaade starring Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande is a rom-com, slated for June 28 release. The filmmakers in order to promote the film has put their mind to task and released popular songs featuring industry’s big names including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor. Previously, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together in ABCD 2. The film was a dance blockbuster and received pretty decent reviews from the B-town.

Take a look at High Rate Gabru by Guru Randhawa featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, released earlier.

Nawabzaade will also launch Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, making her debut in Bollywood. She has previously worked films like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky. The film has been written by Remo D’Souza and will hit theaters on June 28. Badshah, recently received a lot of praises from B-town after his song Tareefan, which became an instant and is still ruling the charts.

