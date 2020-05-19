Nawazuddin Siddique's wife Aaliya has sent a legal notice to the actor demanding divorce. Opening about the subject, Aaliya said that she has been facing problems for last 10 years and now she can't continue with it.

Nawazuddin Siddique’s wife Aaliya has sent the actor a legal notice asking for a divorce and maintenance over some major issues related to their marriage. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, the actor’s wife who is also a budding producer said that though she doesn’t want to disclose anything in public, the problems in their marriage started soon after both of them got married.

She added that this lockdown has given her time to think over. She said that self-respect is very important in every relationship. She added that in their marriage, she was often left alone and was also made to feel nobody. Further, Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas was also a problem. She added that she has again opted for her own name Anjana Kishor Pandey as she doesn’t want to use someone’s identity.

Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer Abhay Sahai revealed that a legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin Siddique on May 7 through email and Watsaapp due to unavailability of speed post due to coronavirus lockdown in the nation. However, the actor has not responded to the document. Together, Nawazuddin and Aaliya tied the knots in 2009 and are parents to daughter Shora and son Yaani. Further, this is the second marriage of Bollywood actor.

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

The actor is currently in his hometown Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Due to his sister’s death, his mother got anxiety attacks twice so following the guidelines of the state, the actor took permission and came to his hometown and is currently home quarantined till May 25.

