Nawazuddin Siddiqui Admits Actors Lie During Movie Promotions: Yes, It Happens

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui candidly pulled back the curtain on the world of film promotions, revealing the stark contrast between on-screen truth and off-screen illusions.

In an interview with ANI, Siddiqui opened up about telling lies while promoting films, even when one might feel conflicted about their quality. “Yes, you have to do it,” adding, “When I am playing a character in front of the camera, I know that I have to stay true here. There I am doing the enactment of being true.

This film is so good, amazing, this and that. You know how they sell things,” Siddiqui said, highlighting the nature of promotional tactics. Discussing his approach to acting, Siddiqui also reflected on the unique opportunity that he thinks the camera provides to express genuine truths about his characters.

“This is the only place, where there is a camera in front of you, I feel that there is an opportunity. I have got the opportunity to speak the truth about my character. Nothing can be more beautiful than this. Because you can’t get it in real life, that’s why we are hungry. That I wish I could tell the truth about my character, whoever I am playing. I won’t get a chance later.”

However, Siddiqui acknowledged that once the camera is turned off, actors must confront a world where truth is often obscured by promotional and marketing strategies. “Absolutely, then I also come to the world of lies,” he admitted.

The ‘Sacred Games’ actor further explained how criticism can sometimes arise from the disparity between the truth of a character and the reality of its promotion, stating, “Yes, it happens. Then one more lie is said on top of that.”

On a more personal note, Siddiqui shared insights into his solitary lifestyle and its impact on his creative process. “I enjoy it,” he said, explaining his preference for solitude and how it fuels his artistic endeavours.

“I enjoy a lot when I think. I enjoy it. I get thoughts. I get characters in my mind. I play music. I travel with that music. With characters and all. I enjoy it, of course. And being alone feels good to me.”

The ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ actor also elaborated on how life’s hardships often enrich an artist’s work, stating, “Of course, your art form is taken somewhere, that thing pushes you. That pain you have. You use it. An artist is a person that in their art form, be it painting, dance, singing, instrumental, dance, whatever it is, be it an actor, a scriptwriter, a story writer, novel writer, whatever it is, they use it. This is a fact.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in his upcoming music video, ‘Saiyaan Ki Bandook’. This will mark his second collaboration with Jaani after their hit music video ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’. ‘Saiyaan Ki Bandook’ will release on September 6, 2024.

(With Inputs From ANI)

