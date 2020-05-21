Peeyush Pandey, who is rumoured to be dating Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya, has slammed the link up rumours by calling them completely baseless and hilarious.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marriage with Aaliya Siddiqui has hit the rock bottom with the latter filing for a divorce. Soon after, reports surfaced that Aaliya Siddiqui, who is known as Anjana Kishor Pandey, is dating former business head of Viacom’s spotlight section Peeyush Pandey. The rumours especially caught fire after it was suggested that Aaliya’s dp on Whatsapp features Peeyush. The man in question, Peeyush Pandey has now ended his silence over the matter calling the link up rumours completely baseless and hilarious.

In an interview with a news portal, Peeyush Pandey said that he is the scapegoat here. All these rumours are completely baseless and ridiculous and he does not understand why he is being dragged into this. Expressing his desire to stay away from this matter, Peeyush expressed that people know what is going on between them.

Questioning why his name is being dragged into it and reputation being tarnished, Peeyush claimed that he is in a relationship with somebody else and this sort of a rumour is really distasteful. Addressing the claims that Aaliya’s Whatsapp dp features him, Peeyush said clicking pictures is a very normal thing to do. If there are three people in a picture, you can simply crop one out and claim anything.

Opening up about the troubles in their marriage, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya recently said in an interview that it all started soon after their marriage. She was made to feel like a nobody in the marriage. The time in quarantine has made her introspect and analyse things. Self respect is very important in every relationship and this is why she has finally decided to move on.

