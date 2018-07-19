The Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui posted a picture with Italian Actor Valentia Corti on his Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 18. The duo will be seen in actor-turned-director Tannishtha Chatterjee’s debut directorial venture.

The film by director Tannishtha Chatterjee, which feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joined by Valentina Corti, wrote Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh

The Manjhi actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui baffled most of his fans on Wednesday, July 18, when he shared a picture with an Italian actor Valentina Corti with a caption, Ye Ladki mere ‘ रोम रोम में ‘ hai on his Instagram account.” The film by director Tannishtha Chatterjee, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be joined by Valentina Corti, wrote Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. The super talented actor who won all the hearts in the recent Netflix series Sacred Games is currently in Rome for a debut directorial venture.

The film is currently in production stage and is being produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan. The film is likely to hit the theatres in 2019. While his other film, Manto, which is a biopic on Saadat Hasan Manto, prodigy known for his writings partition of India Pakistan is in the making too.

ALSO READ: Sun Pictures confirm Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Tamil debut in Rajinikanth-starrer

Italian actress Valentina Corti joins the cast of Tannishtha Chatterjee's directorial debut alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui… Produced by Eros International, Rising Star Entertainment, Ravi Walia and Pankaj Razdan… Currently being filmed in Rome. pic.twitter.com/tnaMz9Z96u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

From Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday to The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has given many hits and proved his versatility on the screens. Little stern, a bit introvert and less expressive in his interviews, the actor looks quite opposite in the intense roles he chooses to play.

Born in Budhana, a small town and in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the actor carries much rawness in his personality.

In the pursuit of getting admission in the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, he acted in more than 10 plays. After graduating from NSD in 1996, he moved to Mumbai.

He made his debut in 1999 in Sarfarosh, where he shared the screen, with Aamir Khan. Later he was seen Ram Gopal Varma’s Shool (1999), Jungle (2000) and Rajkumar Hirani’s superhit Munnabhai MBBS (2003).

ALSO READ: Sacred Games: Delhi High Court says actors cannot be held for dialogues

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More