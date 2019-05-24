Bole Chudiyan First poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy have been paired for a movie Bole Chudiyan. The film is helmed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas Siddiqui who is making his debut in the Bollywood. On Friday, May 24, 2019, Shamas Siddiqui took to Instagram to share two posters of the film titled Bole Chudiyan. In the posters, Nawaz Siddiqui and MounI Roy look intense. The film will go on floors in June

Bole Chudiyan First poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy are all set to share the screen space for a movie titled Bole Chudiyan. The movie is helmed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Siddiqui who took to Instagram on Friday, May 24, 2019, to share two posters of the film. Soon after the post, the followers of Shamas flooded Instagram with congratulatory messages and praises. In the poster, Nawaz can be seen leaning against a wall in a plain t-shirt and pants. While in the other poster, Mouni Roy can be seen in large, silver earrings and a shimmery top. She is seen peeking from behind a wooden door.

In the movie, the versatile actor will be seen playing the role of a passionate lover. Whereas Mouni Roy will be portraying a role of a joyful and a fiery small-town girl. The movie’s announcement was made in the month of March. While in the month of June, the film will go on floors. In an earlier interview to a leading daily, Mouni said that she was excited to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and couldn’t believe in her fortune. At the same time, she was anxious about sharing the frame with Nawaz who is extremely talented and assured that this would be a fantastic learning experience for her. She was eager to learn from him. In the end, Mouni said that she could justify the team’s faith.

While praising her co-actor, Mouni Roy, Nawaz said that she has untapped talent. She had believed in experimenting with her work and she was quite perfect for the character.

On the professional front, Nawaz will be seen in Ganesh Gaitonde’s second season of Sacred Games. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in the coming year. He will portray a villain’s role in the film.

