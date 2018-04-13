Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto has been selected to be premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 in the Un Certain Regard category. Based on the life on acclaimed author Saadat Hasan Manto, the film is directed by Nandita Das. Speaking about the author, Nandita had earlier said that manto had defined himself as a human being beyond the identities of nationalism and religion.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto has been selected to represent India at the Un Certain Regard at Cannes Film Festival 2018. Helmed by Nandita Das, the film is based on the life of acclaimed author Saadat Hasan Manto. Sharing the news on his Twitter account, the actor said, “And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive”. Glad to inform that ‘MANTO’ is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section. Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Manto.”

“And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive”.

Glad to inform that ‘MANTO’ is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section.

Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Manto pic.twitter.com/LBKcSVb1vb — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 12, 2018

Expressing her excitement on Twitter, Nandita added, “We are in Cannes!! #Manto is selected in the official section- Un Certain Regards. Exciting moment for the entire crew & cast.” The actor turned director, who has been a jury member at the film festival in previous editions’ took to his official Facebook handle to talk about the film and extend her vote of thanks to the entire cast and crew of the team. “Having been on the jury twice, and an audience at Cannes many a time, I have to say, it is truly a haven for film lovers. I look forward to seeing how the audience there reacts to this film that I have lived with for almost 7 years. For me, this film and everything else that I do, will always remain a means to trigger conversations, a small step towards “the world we want to see. It is only because of my producers, cast, and crew that this film has been possible,” she said.

Dear All,Thank you for all your good wishes that have been pouring since the announcement. I am glad that we finally… Posted by Nandita Das on Thursday, 12 April 2018

Also Read: Her legacy will always live on: Boney, Jahnvi and Khushi Kapoor react on Sridevi’s win at National Awards 2018

Speaking about why Manto was the right person to talk about in the film, Nandita told a leading daily,“Manto defined himself as a human being beyond the identities of nationalism and religion. He was a big champion of free speech and fought many battles. He was tried for obscenity six times. He wrote stories that were raw and truthful. He had deep conviction and that gave him a lot of courage. He is so relevant today and his work is the best way to respond to contemporary times. That is why, I felt Manto was the right person to talk about in my film.” When asked Nawazuddin about his experience of playing Manto on screen, he said, “The biggest difficulty in playing Manto was being a truthful person. I speak a lot of lies, was polluted and had to purify myself before playing the titular role.”

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore commercial heroine: Simmba director Rohit Shetty

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is a bundle of talent and discipline just like her mother: Manish Malhotra

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App