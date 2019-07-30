Sacred Games 2 promo video: The promo of the second season of a popular Netflix series Sacred Games has been released on the Internet. Video features Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Ganesh Gaitonde) and Surveen Chawla (Jojo Mascarenas) in the video where they can be seen having a phone conversation.

Ever since Sacred Games 2 promos are out, the thriller mystery series’ second season are making every fan curious. As if the last promo wasn’t to make us intrigued about this popular Netflix series, the latest promo is making even more crazier than ever.

The promo of the second season has surfaced on the Internet which is gripping leaving several questions left unanswered. The video features Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Ganesh Gaitonde) and Surveen Chawla (Jojo Mascarenas) can be seen having a phone conversation.

In the first season, Surveen was featured in a short video where the character Jojo gets killed leaving everyone wondering about the relationship between her and Gaitonde. The latest promo highlights the backstory of their relationship. Check out the video below.

Parts of Nawazuddin will be directed by Anurag Kashyap again, in season 2.

Meanwhile, Masaan fame director Neeraj Ghaywan has directed some sequences of Saif Ali Khan’s (Sartaj Singh).

Ghaywan quoted while speaking to a leading agency about his experience while directing the second season of the series.

In reference to his show, in an earlier interview to leading daily, Saif Ali Khan said that the makers are being sensitive and careful in terms of banning the show. The makers were not at all interested in any kind of controversy, in order to stay refrained themselves from banning. Their content is good so that more people can come and watch rather create a some kind of a sensation.

He said that it was difficult and challenging for him because of the pressure, while referring to the expectations from ‘Sacred Games 2’. It was a difficult tall order to match up to the expectations.”

The new season is all set to release on Independence Day 2019 on the Internet. In the new season, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in a complete role as the mysterious Guruji, while Kalki and Ranvir Shorey are the latest additions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App