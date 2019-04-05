Nawazuddin Siddiqui's No Land's Man is an English language film that narrates the journey of a South Asian man when he meets Australian girl in States. Apart from acting, the actor will also co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker's film.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique is counted amongst the hardworking actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing fans with his phenomenal work and talent in his films. Currently, the actor is all set to appear in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s next film No Land’s Man. Reports revealed that apart from acting, the actor will also co-produce the film. Talking about the story of the film, it will narrate the funny and strange journey of a South Asian person, whose life takes another shape as soon as he meets an Australian girl in States. Further, the actor shared the news by tweeting that one of the most craved for scripts– No Land’s Man will soon be made a film.

Bangladeshi actors Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Farooki will also co-produce the project via Chabial outfit with Anjan Chowdhury of Square Group. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will produce the film under the banner of Magic If Films.

The most coveted script “No Land’s Man” is finally going to be made into a film. Thank you #MostofaSarwarFarooki for the opportunity.

No Land Man also won Motion Picture Association (America) and Asia Pacific Screen Award Script Development in 2014. It also won the title of the best project at India Film Bazaar in 2014. Currently, the project is in its pre-production stage and will soon commence with the shoot.

Talking about Siddiqui, the hardworking actor made his Bollywood debut in 1999 by portraying a small role with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh. Post to which he continued to give a series of hit films like Aaja Nachle, Raees, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Thackeray. The actor is best known for his work and leaves no stone unturned to astonish his fans with his films.

The actor last appeared on-screens in Ritesh Batra’s film Photograph with Sanya Malhotra. The romantic drama narrated the story of a street photographer. Talking about future projects, the actor will appear in his film Bole Chudiyan.

