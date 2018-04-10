Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will not make his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's next helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor's manager denied the reports and stated that if it was true then it would be great but nothing like this happening. Earlier, speculations were rife that the filmmaker has pitched the story and Nawazuddin might be seen essaying the role of a villain in the film.

Ace Bollywood actor Nawazuddiin Siddiqui, who has carved out a niche for himself in Bollywood with films like Gangs of Wasseypur series, The Lunch box, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Talaash, Kick and Badlapur, will not be making his Tamil debut with Rajnikanth’s next. Recently, speculations were rife that filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, who was in Mumbai last week to promote Prabhudeva’s Mecury, had pitched the story to Nawazuddin for the role of a villain in the film. However, there was no confirmation if the actor has agreed to star in the film or not.

Nawazuddin’s manager told Indian Express, “If it was true it would be great, but no, there is nothing like this happening.” Expressing his excitement about working with iconic actor Rajinikanth, Karthik had earlier told another leading daily, “Even though I’ve made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life.” Referring to it as a proper Rajini film, the filmmaker added, “I see it as an enjoyable challenge.” Since the film is still in pre-production stage, the final star cast has not been decided yet.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will be seen in his much-anticipated releases Kaala and Pa Ranjith’s 2.0. While Kaala will hit the screens on April 27th, Rajinikanth’s sci-fi film 2.0 has been pushed back for now. 2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and is reported to be the most expensive film till date. In the film, Rajinikanth will be collaborating with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for the first time. If the latest reports are to be believed, the reason behind the delay is the extensive VFX work that is being undertaken in almost 11 studios around the world.

