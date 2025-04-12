Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back—and this time, he’s donning the uniform of a no-nonsense customs officer in his next high-octane crime drama, ‘Costao’. The film draws inspiration from the real-life story of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a fearless customs officer from Goa who dared to take on the region’s biggest smuggling network in the 1990s.

Based on a True Daredevil

Directed by Sejal Shah and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Costao promises razor-sharp action, morally complex storytelling, and a protagonist who redefines what it means to be a hero.

According to the official synopsis, “Inspired by the life experiences of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa, the film follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India. Yet, true heroism often carries a heavy price. With razor-sharp action, layered storytelling, and a protagonist who walks the fine line between hero and outlaw, Costao is a high-stakes thriller that asks: What does it really cost to stand your ground?”

Before He Was a Hero, He Was Guilty

The buzz kicked off with the first look image of Nawazuddin as the stoic customs officer. Intense gaze, crisp uniform, and an air of rebellion—Siddiqui looks every bit the part. Streaming platform ZEE5 released the image on Instagram, teasing fans with an intriguing caption:
“Before they called him a hero, they called him guilty. #Costao took on Goa’s smuggling network with nothing but grit and guts. Coming soon on #ZEE5 #CostaoOnZEE5.”

That’s one way to redefine “border control.”

High Stakes, Higher Expectations

The film dives deep into a one-man mission that didn’t just target gold smugglers—it rattled an entire underworld operation. In typical Nawazuddin style, viewers can expect a performance layered with intensity, emotion, and just the right amount of grit.

With its 90s Goan backdrop, real-life roots, and a storyline full of risk, rebellion, and raw action, Costao is gearing up to be more than just another crime drama—it’s poised to become a character-driven powerhouse.

More details about the release date and supporting cast remain under wraps, but one thing’s certain—when Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the system, we’re all watching.

(With Inputs From ANI)

