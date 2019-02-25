Nawazuddin Siddiqui viral video: Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was pulled, dragged and mobbed by a bunch of fans for a selfie. The video of the same started surfacing on social media on Monday morning.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui viral video: A video which has been doing rounds on social media since Monday evening has taken the Internet by storm in which we see Sacred Games actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui getting dragged and pulled by a bunch of his fans for a picture. In the video, which has been breaking the Internet, we see Nawazuddin Siddiqui walking towards his car with his bodyguards and he is surrounded with a huge crown when suddenly some of his fans grab him and pull him and drab him backwards for a selfie.

The video was shared by one of the fan clubs on Instagram on Monday evening and has gone viral on the Internet. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is one of the most unconventional Bollywood actors and is known for his versatility and phenomenal acting skills was last seen in Thackeray which was a biopic based on the life of the Shiv Sena founder. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming project Raat Akeli Hai for which he is currently in Kanpur.

The film is being helmed by Honey Trehan and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was highly appreciated for his pathbreaking performance in Netflix Original web-series Sacred Games. He is known to be one of the most talented actors in Bollywood.

