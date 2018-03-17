Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi had said that some of the accused told police that a lawyer had obtained CDRs of Nawazuddin’s wife from private detectives. The actor and his wife are yet to record their statements, police said.

The actor, however, did not present himself in spite of being summoned by the cops. Thane police busted the CDR racket on January 24 with the arrest of four detectives of Globe detective agency, Vashi. The call date of the Siddiqui’s wife was obtained through the detective agency. This was followed by the arrest of five more people which include detectives and hackers who used to sell the data for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. Makesh Pandiyan, 42; Prashant Palekar, 49; Jigar Makawana, 35; and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32; were arrested from Kalwa.

On February 23, during the investigation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name has also cropped up in connection with the scam. Till date, the Thane crime branch has arrested 12 people in connection with the CDR scam.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan undergoing treatment, but in good spirits: Director Abhinay Deo

ALSO READ: ‘I’m glad it didn’t backfire and was accepted so graciously’, says Tiger Shroff on his transformation for Baaghi 2