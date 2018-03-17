The Crime Branch of Thane police arrested a Mumbai-based lawyer tonight for allegedly illegally obtaining call detail records (CDR) from private detectives. Police had earlier arrested 11 persons in the case, including woman private detective Rajni Pandit. Police had summoned Advocate Rizwan Siddiqui for recording his statement after his name came up during the probe, but he failed to turn up, said Sukhada Narkar, spokesperson of Thane police.
Police went to his house in Mumbai tonight and took him into custody, she said. Siddiqui has represented several celebrities including Bollywood actors. Pandit, a well-known woman detective, was arrested in the case on February 2. She got bail recently. The racket, which involved illegal procurement and sale of CDRs, came to light in January this year. Last week the Thane police had said that they had also summoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife and his lawyer in connection with the investigation.
#Visuals from Thane: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui arrested by Crime Branch Unit, last night, in Call Data Records (CDR) case, says, 'I have recorded my statement, system that is being followed is against law,' also adds that he is being framed. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/sXXEEz0BMV
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi had said that some of the accused told police that a lawyer had obtained CDRs of Nawazuddin’s wife from private detectives. The actor and his wife are yet to record their statements, police said.
The actor, however, did not present himself in spite of being summoned by the cops. Thane police busted the CDR racket on January 24 with the arrest of four detectives of Globe detective agency, Vashi. The call date of the Siddiqui’s wife was obtained through the detective agency. This was followed by the arrest of five more people which include detectives and hackers who used to sell the data for Rs25,000 to Rs50,000. Makesh Pandiyan, 42; Prashant Palekar, 49; Jigar Makawana, 35; and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32; were arrested from Kalwa.
On February 23, during the investigation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s name has also cropped up in connection with the scam. Till date, the Thane crime branch has arrested 12 people in connection with the CDR scam.
