Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Thackeray, which was released today, has been leaked on Tamilrockers. Before Thackeray, films like Simmba, Uri, The Accidental Prime Minister were among the ones to become victims of online piracy. Helmed by Abhijit Panse, the film has clashed with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on the cinema screens.

Films after Films, Tamilrockers has emerged as the biggest challenge for not just filmmakers but also the regulatory bodies. The latest film to get leaked online within hours of release is none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Thackeray. Based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the film released today on January 25 and clashed with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, which is another biopic on Rani Laxmi Bai. After catering to the Tamil and Telugu cinema lovers, Tamilrockers is now extending its reach to Bollywood and Hollywood film release. It was only recently that films like Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister among many others made its way on the platform. Despite being blocked by the regulatory bodies time and again, Tamilrockers has continued its functioning with modified domains.

Earlier, the team of Uri: The Surgical Stikes had came up with a unique idea to counter piracy and circulate a fake video urging the audience to watch the film in cinema theatres. But the tactic could not last long as the film eventually got leaked on Tamilrockers.

Helmed by Abhijit Panse and bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Thackeray has got mixed reviews from the film critics. Praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance, many film critics have noted that the film is another propaganda film in the block that aims to whitewash the public image of the political personality.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More