Good news for Nayanthara fans, the actor is currently gearing up to share the screens with the superstar Rajnikanth for the fourth time after films like Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji. Thalaivar167 is directed by AR Murugadoss and the shoot of the film will start from April 10, 2019

Actor Nayanthara is all set to appear in the role of female lead in Rajnikanth’s upcoming film in Thalaivar167. The actor who is called as Lady Superstar by her fans will be collaborating with the superstar Rajnikanth for the fourth time after films like Kuselan, Sivaji and Chandramukhi. Publicist Riaz K Ahmed recently shared on Twitter that only Nayanthara is finalised for the film and further requested not to spread any assumptions regarding the cast of the film without any official announcement. The film Thalaivar167 is directed by AR Murugadoss, whose actual name is Murugadoss Arunasalam. Further, cinematographer Santhosh Sivan and music composer Anirudh Ravichandran are also finalised for the film.

Talking about the roles, Rajnikanth will appear in the role of a cop. The makers of the film seems very excited and will commence the shoot from April 10, 2019. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Talking about the hardworking actor Nayanthara, she first made her acting debut in Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003.

The Rumours Being Speculated About The Cast Of #Thalaivar167 Is Not Authentic, As Of Now Only #Nayanthara Has Been Roped In The Film! Kindly Do Not Spread The News Until You Get An Official Press Release About The Entire Confirmed Cast 🙏🏻@RIAZtheboss — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 8, 2019

Further, the allrounder made her Tamil debut in Ayya in 2005 and then she appeared in Telugu film in Lakshmi in 2006. The hottie is counted amongst the most talented actors and leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her skill and talent. For her phenomenal roles in her films, she has won many awards like Filmfare award for Best Telugu Actress and Nandi Award for Best Actor.

Moreover, she is the only female actor who made her mark in Forbes India Celebrity 100 2018 list from the South industry. Not only this, the photos of the superstar in a cop avatar leaked on social media and became viral in no time. Post to which the spokesperson of the actor requested all the fans, not to share the leaked pictured and preserve until future announcements. Not only this, some reports also reveal that the actor will be appearing in a dual role in the film– a cop as well as a social activist.

