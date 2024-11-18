Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Nayanthara ‘Almost’ Quit Acting After Her Ex Prabhu Deva Asked Her- Here’s What Happened

Nayanthara believed Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) would be her last film. She never forgets to recall tears on the last day of the shoot, thinking she had lost her career.

Nayanthara 'Almost' Quit Acting After Her Ex Prabhu Deva Asked Her- Here's What Happened

On Nayanthara’s 40th birthday, Netflix presented a documentary called Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. This brings her fans close to whats really happening her life, struggles, and triumphant journey.

Nayanthara has been making headlines recently, first because of her upcoming filma and second her controversy with Actor Dhanush.

Some Real SHOCKS in the documentary

A documentary, Nayanthara has narrated her journey from stardom to relationship battlefield scars, and lessons learned in the process.

One of the moments is when Nayanthara talks about her past relationships candidly and reflects on how that felt for her. She never names anyone but says, “The trust that the other person is in love with you is what keeps you going. But sometimes, that trust is misplaced.”.

Nayanthara and Prabhu’s Relationship

Everyone know, Nayanthara and filmmaker-actor Prabhu Deva have been in a relationship. The relationship, which she initiated on the film sets of Villu in 2008, became highly controversial as Prabhu Deva was already married to his wife Latha. While Latha and not just the public was against the marriage, legal issues did not permit the couple to exchange their wedding vows.

In the documentary, Nayanthara recounts that she was made to drop acting at that point of time. “It was the man who told me to quit cinema. It wasn’t like I had an option—I was simply told to leave, and I agreed,” she states.

At that point, Nayanthara believed Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) would be her last film. She never forgets to recall tears on the last day of the shoot, thinking she had lost her career. But destiny has other plans and sends her back and stronger than ever. In such difficult times, she also chose to focus only on career after parting with Prabhu Deva.

Nayanthara shared how tough it was to be a woman in the public eye and more so about her private life. She got candid about the hypocrisy in society, saying, “Just because I never opened my mouth on my past, people started writing their own stories and all of them were pretty bad. How come none of the boys were asked anything? Why was I the only one questioned?”

Today, Nayanthara is happily married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy in October the same year. Speaking about her journey, she said, “I trusted people very easily in the past, but today, I’ve learned to find happiness in the right places.”

Nayanthara At Her Peak Of Career

Nayanthara is taking over the industry as one of the most paid South Indian actresses. Rakkayie, her next upcoming project, which marks the debuting feature of Senthil Nallasamy, is something that fans have been waiting for her next performance.

ALSO READ: What Is The Controversy Behind Dhanush And Nayanthara And Where Did It All Start? Everything Explained

