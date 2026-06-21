Nayanthara Cheers Samantha Ruth Prabhu As Maa Inti Bangaaram Crosses Rs 25 Crore Worldwide In Just Two Days

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Maa Inti Bangaaram is more than just another release. It marks her first theatrical outing in three years and arrives at a time when conversations around women-led films are gaining momentum across the Indian film industry. The action-comedy drama has opened to strong audience interest and encouraging box-office numbers. Within two days of release, the film reportedly grossed more than Rs 25 crore worldwide, making it one of the strongest starts of Samantha’s solo career.

The success has not only delighted fans but has also drawn support from fellow actors, including Nayanthara, who publicly congratulated Samantha on social media. The warm exchange between the two stars quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom praised the camaraderie between leading women in the industry.

What Did Nayanthara Say About Maa Inti Bangaaram’s Success?

As the film continued its strong run, Nayanthara shared a poster celebrating the movie’s opening-day performance on Instagram Stories. Alongside it, she wrote a heartfelt note congratulating Samantha and the entire team behind the film. The message praised Samantha’s achievement and wished her continued success.

Samantha later reposted the story and responded with an affectionate message of her own, thanking Nayanthara for her support. The interaction resonated with fans because both actors have spent years building successful careers while navigating an industry often dominated by male-led projects. Their exchange also reinforced the growing sense of support among female stars who are increasingly leading major theatrical releases on their own terms.

Why Is Maa Inti Bangaaram’s Box Office Performance Significant?

The film’s opening numbers tell an important story. According to trade estimates, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned approximately Rs 13 crore net in India during its first two days. International markets have also responded positively, with the film crossing the $1 million mark overseas. The performance is particularly noteworthy because it has surpassed the opening-day collections of several recent Samantha-led projects. It has also outperformed the first-day numbers recorded by Yashoda, which was previously considered one of her strongest solo theatrical openings.

For years, industry conversations have revolved around the idea that major openings are largely driven by male stars. Samantha addressed that perception directly in a social media post, expressing happiness that audiences were embracing films regardless of whether they were headlined by men or women. She also highlighted the significant turnout of female moviegoers, describing it as one of the most encouraging aspects of the film’s opening weekend.

What Is Maa Inti Bangaaram About?

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram blends action, comedy and family drama. The story follows a woman who enters a traditional household as a seemingly ideal daughter-in-law. Calm, respectful and composed on the surface, she gradually reveals a hidden side when secrets from her past begin resurfacing. As danger closes in, she finds herself protecting a family that does not entirely trust her, forcing her to balance loyalty, survival and identity.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Manjusha Mukkavilli. The project also carries special significance for Samantha because it is associated with her production venture, making the film both a professional and personal milestone.

Is This A Turning Point For Women-Led Films?

The success of Maa Inti Bangaaram arrives amid a broader shift in audience preferences. Over the past decade, female-led films have steadily gained ground, but they have often faced questions about their ability to generate strong theatrical openings. Samantha’s latest film appears to challenge that narrative. While it is still early in its theatrical run, the opening weekend suggests that audiences are increasingly willing to support stories centred on female protagonists, provided the content connects with them.

For Samantha, the achievement comes after a period marked by professional experimentation, personal challenges and a carefully chosen return to the big screen. And judging by the early response, audiences seem more than ready to welcome her back. As Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its box-office journey, the film is already being viewed as an important win, not just for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, but for the growing space occupied by women-led commercial cinema in India.