Celeb Success Story: Nayanthara’s First Paycheque Was Just Rs 2,000–3,000; How She Went From Modelling To Pan-India Stardom

Nayanthara is regarded as one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema today; however, the first salary she ever earned is nothing when put in front of crores she earns today. The actress has recently spoken about how her first commercial engagement was a fashion show where she received a meagre salary of only Rs 2,000–3,000. More than two decades later, that modest beginning has turned into a career spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

Nayanthara’s First Paycheque Was Rs 2,000–3,000

Talking of her early days, Nayanthara remembered having been asked to take part in a fashion show where she earned around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Acting had not been the original intention.

When she was modeling, film director Sathyan Anthikad saw her picture in a magazine and offered her a role in his film. This incident resulted in her making her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She has already mentioned that at first she believed she would do just one film and be done with it. However, Manassinakkare turned out to be the start of an acting career which eventually made her a well-known figure in South Indian cinema.

From Malayalam Cinema To Tamil And Telugu Stardom

Having established herself in Malayalam movies, Nayanthara stepped in the Tamil film industry with Ayya in 2005. It was the same year when Nayanthara worked in the successful movie Chandramukhi opposite the star actor Rajinikanth, which gave her huge recognition.

The Telugu film industry came up next, and with that came the opportunity for Nayanthara to develop what was quite rare back then: a steady leading lady role in more than one South Indian film industry. But this was not just about moving from one success to another. There were tough times in Nayanthara’s career, and the real reinvention of her career came later.

How Nayanthara Became The ‘Lady Superstar’

Raja Rani brought about the turnaround in her career; however, films such as Maya, Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila, and Imaikkaa Nodigal redefined how Nayanthara was perceived in Tamil films. With Maya, Nayanthara demonstrated her ability to carry off genre movies, while with Aramm, she came into prominence with a social film. Moreover, the film Kolamaavu Kokila took her one step further, as it became commercially successful with Nayanthara at its forefront.

It is this period that got her the “Lady Superstar” moniker, which is popularly associated with her. It was also at this point that her stardom began resembling how male stars were treated. For example, Nayanthara’s film Kolamaavu Kokila had morning shows before its release.

Jawan Took Nayanthara To A Wider Hindi Audience

After having worked for almost two decades as an actor in the Southern cinema industry, Nayanthara finally had her debut in the Hindi movies industry through Shah Rukh Khan’s movie “Jawan” released in 2023, which was directed by Atlee. This was an important occasion because it was not that she came into Bollywood as a fresher with no recognition at all. She joined Hindi films as someone who is a star of the South.

It was an important occasion because it was not that she came into Bollywood as a fresher with no recognition at all.

From Rs 3,000 To Reportedly Charging Crores

The difference between Nayanthara’s first salary and her present market value reflects just how far that journey has travelled. Recent industry reports have placed her among India’s highest-paid actresses, with some claiming that she commands fees running into several crores per film. Reports around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, for instance, have claimed remuneration as high as Rs 18 crore, though celebrity salaries are generally based on trade estimates rather than officially disclosed contracts.

Her career remains active at the pan-India level too. Nayanthara is part of Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, which released on August 26, while continuing to balance projects across different film industries.

What began as a Rs 2,000–3,000 modelling assignment therefore turned into something Nayanthara herself had never initially planned a career spanning more than two decades, multiple languages, female-led box-office successes and eventually Bollywood. Her rise was not built around one overnight breakthrough. It came through repeated reinvention, and that may explain why the former part-time model remains one of the few actresses whose name today can function as a selling point on its own.

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