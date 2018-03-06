Velaikkaran actress Nayanthara, Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram, is one of the most beautiful and attractive actresses. Her recent films Aramm and Velaikkaran were major blockbusters and did a phenomenal business. Lets have a look at these thirty-five hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Nayanthara (aka) Nayantara which will make your day!.

Velaikkaran actress Nayanthara, who is mostly known her contribution to Tamil and Telugu cinema, has featured in a number of films like Chandramukhi, Dubai Seenu, Tulasi, Billa, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadhavan, Adhurs, Simha, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Sri Rama Rajyam, among many others, is one beautiful and charming actress. An adorable smile, striking eyes and an attractive personality makes her one of the gorgeous actresses of recent times. Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya in 2005 and Telugu with Lakshmi in 2006. The success of both the films made her a superstar overnight.

Her latest films Aramm and Velaikkaran were major blockbusters and did a phenomenal business. She received most of the awards for her performance in the film Sri Rama Rajyam and Raja Rani. Kochi Times named her in its List of 15 Most Desirable Women in 2014 which was a huge move for the south Indian star. In 2010, she also made her Kannada film debut through the Kannada-Telugu bilingual film Super, her only appearance in a Kannada film to date. Her portrayal of Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress and the Nandi Award for Best Actress. She is one of the most beautiful, hot, sexy and adorable actresses. Known for her acting skill, dance skills and beauty, Nayanthara has surely stolen millions of hearts. Let’s have a look at these thirty-five hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Nayanthara (aka) Nayantara which will make your day!

Be happy. Wear yellow. A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:25am PST

👸🏽 A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Dec 16, 2017 at 5:25am PST

Birthday shoot!! A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:53am PST

Birthday shoot!! A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:53am PST

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on May 20, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on May 10, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:40am PST

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:23am PST

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Sep 24, 2016 at 3:30am PDT

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Sep 24, 2016 at 8:21pm PDT

Happy birthday💖 #vn♥️ A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Sep 17, 2016 at 10:32pm PDT

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Sep 22, 2016 at 4:30am PDT

A post shared by NAYANTHARA (@nayantharaaa) on Jul 9, 2016 at 6:29am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App