Nayanthara photos: South beauty Nayanthara took to her official Instagram handle to let her fans know that the gorgeous lady is now on Twitter. Excited to join Twitter, Nayanthara's excitement was visible through her photo. Apart from that, she even shared the poster of her film Viswasam that has hit the theatres today i.e. January 10.

Nayanthara photos: South Indian beauty Nayanthara who made her acting debut with Manassinakkare in 2003, is one of the best-known personalities of south cinema. The gorgeous lady who was last seen in Atharvaa, Anurag Kashyap, Raashi Khanna and Ramesh Thilak starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with Viswasam today i.e. January 10. Nayanthara who is loved and adored by her huge fan following for her beauty and amazing acting skills, is also a popular sensation on the Internet.

Recently, the gorgeous lady took to her official Instagram handle to surprise her 129k followers with a beautiful sun-kissed selfie. Letting her fans know about her new Twitter account, Nayanthara made sure her Insta fanbase follows her on Twitter as well. In a beautiful yellow saree with silver coloured dropping earring, Velaikkaran actor’s smile simply stole our hearts. Not just that, her on the point hairdo and make-up too complimented her look that garnered over 8k likes on the photo-sharing app.

The stunning lady asked her fans to give reviews and ratings to her latest film that has hit the theatres today. Helmed by Siva, Viswasam bankrolled by T. G. Thiyagarajan, Sendhil Thiyagarajan and Arjun Thiyagarajan under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films. Apart from Nayanthara essaying the role of Niranjana, Ajith Kumar and Bharath Reddy are seen in the film.

