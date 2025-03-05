Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara has requested fans and media to address her by her name, dropping the title ‘Lady Superstar.’ She says her name represents her identity and connection with fans.

Actress Nayanthara has made a heartfelt appeal to her fans, media, and the film fraternity, asking to be addressed simply as “Nayanthara” instead of the title “Lady Superstar.”

In a statement released on Tuesday night, she expressed deep gratitude for the immense love and support she has received throughout her career. While acknowledging that the title was given to her with great affection, Nayanthara emphasized that she prefers to be known by her name, which she holds closest to her heart.

Addressing her fans and the industry, Nayanthara shared, “Many of you have graciously referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar,’ a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me ‘Nayanthara’ because that name represents who I am—not just as an actor but as an individual.”

She further explained that while awards and titles are special, they sometimes create a separation between an artist and their audience. “Titles and accolades are priceless, but they can sometimes create an image that distances us from our craft and the unconditional bond we share with the audience.”

A Journey of Hard Work and Connection

Nayanthara has had a remarkable journey in Tamil cinema, overcoming challenges to establish herself as one of the most successful actresses in the industry. In her statement, she reflected on the unwavering support she has received from her fans, acknowledging their role in her success.

“My life has been an open book, adorned with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or the hand that lifted me during hardships, you have always been there for me,” she wrote.

She concluded by expressing her commitment to her craft and her bond with fans, saying that cinema remains the ultimate unifying force. “While the future is unpredictable, I am happy that your unfading support will remain constant, just as my hard work to entertain you will. Let us continue to celebrate cinema together.”

With this request, Nayanthara joins actors like Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan, who have also asked fans and media to refer to them by their names, rather than titles.

