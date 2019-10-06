Nayanthara, one of the most popular lady superstars of the South film industry has revealed why she makes rare public appearances. The actor said that she has been misquoted and misinterpreted most of the times. Check out what more the actress has to say in this article below.

Nayanthara, who has been one of the most loved lady superstars in the South film industry, has finally revealed to the media in an interview about her life. In the interview with a leading media organisation, the actor talked about why she made rare public appearances and stopped public appearances altogether. The actor who featured in the film Kolamavu Kokila had earlier gotten embroiled in many controversies.

In the interview Nayanthara said that she was speaking in the interview almost after 10 years. Nayanthara has not only managed to climb up the ladder of success despite the controversies but is also one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The actor doesn’t like to promote her film through promotional events but gives audiences a chance to judge her work in the films. The actor has set a high standard in the film industry and its her performance in movies that speaks for her.

Despite the casting of unpopular co-stars in some of the films, Nayanthara managed to break box office records with films like Aramm and Kolamavu Kokila. The actor recently featured in a magazine cover in which she looked stunning. Talking about why she doesn’t given interviews or appear in promotional events, the Nayanthara said that she did not want the world to know what she is thinking. She further said, “I am a very Aprivate person. I’m not very good with crowds.”

The actor also expressed that she has been misquoted and misinterpreted by people several times and that she could not handle that. She said that her work was acting in films and that its her performances that should speak for her. Moreover, veteran actor Radha Ravi recently made a disgraceful statement about Nayanthara at an event after which the actress is known to have lashed out at Radha Ravi. For more news on the South film industry follow @Newsx.com.

