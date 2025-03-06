Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Well-known director Sundar C, acclaimed for his mastery in franchise films, is set to bring an epic new vision to the screen with his upcoming pan-Indian film, Maha Shakthi (titled Mookuthi Amman 2 in Tamil).

Well-known director Sundar C, acclaimed for his mastery in franchise films, is set to bring an epic new vision to the screen with his upcoming pan-Indian film, Maha Shakthi (titled Mookuthi Amman 2 in Tamil).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, promises to transcend regional cinema, offering a cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences across India and globally.

Sundar C, known for his grand-scale productions, emphasizes that Maha Shakthi will blend breathtaking visuals, high-octane action, and emotionally rich storytelling. “With Maha Shakthi, we are taking everything to the next level—bigger action, deeper storytelling, and visual grandeur like never before,” he said. “This is a film that will truly connect with audiences everywhere.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ Sequel

Although the Tamil version of the film is titled ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, ‘Maha Shakthi’ is a standalone film that launches a brand-new cinematic franchise.

Produced by Ivy Entertainment and Vels Film International, the film boasts a ₹100 crore budget and is poised to be a grand-scale cinematic spectacle.

Star Cast And Exciting Roles

In addition to Nayanthara, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, senior actress Urvashi, Garuda Ram, and Ajay Ghosh. Notably, actor Duniya Vijay will play the antagonist, adding an intense and powerful dynamic to the story’s battle between good and evil.

Nayanthara, who plays a divine protector in the film, expressed her excitement: “Playing this role is more than just a performance—it’s an emotion. Maha Shakthi carries a power beyond cinema.”

Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, the producer at Vels Film International, emphasized the cultural significance and global appeal of Maha Shakthi, aiming to redefine commercial cinema and elevate Indian films on the global stage.

ALSO NEXT: Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya