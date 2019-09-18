Tamil actor Nayanthara threw an amazing birthday party for her boyfriend and Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the photos from the party have gone viral on the Internet.

Tamil star Nayanthara hosted a special birthday party for her beau Vignesh Shivan, who is a renowned actor and filmmaker in the Tamil film industry. The party was attended by Vignesh and Nayanthara’s close friends from the industry such as popular TV host and anchor Dhivyadharshini, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, famous makeup artist Prakruthi Ananth, supermodel Poorthi Pravin, Arthi Venkatesh and Samyutha.

The birthday bash took place in a club and the photos and videos from Vignesh Shivan’s 34th birthday party have gone viral on the Internet. In the photos, we see all of them mostly dressed in black and are looking, killer!

While Nayanthara looked stunning in a black saree, Vignesh Shivan looked dapper in a black shirt with grey pants. The cake looked yummy and the decorations were beautiful. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for the past 4 years. It was on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhan back in 2015 when they fell in love.

Although they have never made their relationship public, there are speculations that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be getting hitched by the end of this year. Nayanthara is one of the most popular Indian actresses who is known for working in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies.

She was last seen in Malayalam movie Love Action Drama and will be next seen in Surender Reddy’s directorial venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Telugu movie is slated to hit the silver screen this year.

She has also been roped in for Atlee Kumar’s Tamil movie Bigil and AR Murugadoss film Darbar which is slated for a 2020 release. Nayanthara is the recipient of several awards and is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam movie industry. She looked stunning at her boyfriend’s birthday party in a sexy black saree and the photos have been breaking the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App