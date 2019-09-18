Kollywood star Nayanthara is all set to break her no promotion policy fro her two upcoming movies-Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil. The invitations have been sent out from Chiranjeevi and Thalapathy Vijay ad if we go by the latest reports, the invitations have been accepted by the Kollywood actress.

Reportedly, the makers of Vijay starrer have sent a special invitation to Nayanthara for the film’s audio launch. Apparently, she has accepted it. The audio launch took place in Chennai on September 19. It will be attended by AR Rahman, Vijay and others.

On the other hand, megastar Chiranjeevi, has also sent a request for Sye Raa’s pre-release event that will take place on September 22 in Hyderabad.

The event was earlier scheduled to take place on September 18th, but now it has been postponed to Sep 22.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently announced the title of her next film. Titled Netrikann, the film be bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan and this will be his maiden production venture under Rowdy Pictures banner.

Nayanthara is busy shooting Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Director AR Murugadoss’ Darbar is one of the much talked about films.

The overall budget of the film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to be around Rs 270 crore budget for its VFX. In the trailer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy megastar Chiranjeevi will be performing some jaw-dropping action scenes and stunts. The plot of the movie is based in the 1880s era. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

