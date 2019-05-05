One of the most loved and adored couples of Tollywood industry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are likely to engaged this year. Reports also say the duo might tie the knot early next year. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Some couples are a match made in heaven and one such couple is none other than Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. One of the most loved and adorable couples of Tollywood film industry, the lovely duo fell in love on the sets on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and there has been no looking back ever since. From spending quality time with each other at foreign locales to sharing mushy photos on social media, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wear their heart on their sleeve and have never shied from expressing their love for each other.

After dating for 4 years, the duo is now reportedly all set to take their relationship to the next level. Reports say that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are set to get engaged this year. The engagement will be followed by a wedding ceremony early next year. Not just the duo, their families also want the couple to get married soon. Vignesh recently hinted at the development by sharing a family photo in which his ladylove can be seen holding his mother’s hand. If all goes well, we might get to witness another celebrity wedding unfold in the coming months.

Before this, Nayanthara had sparked engagement rumours after she addressed Vignesh as his fiancé at an award show. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Vignesh shared an adorable photo on his official Instagram account saying that to love and to be in love is the best thing one can do to themselves. In the photo, the duo can be seen striking a cosy pose.

Take a look at Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s picture-perfect photos-

On the work front, Nayanthara is currently shooting for her upcoming film Darbar alongside Rajinikanth. She will also be seen in films like Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Mr Local, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Love Action Drama and Thalapathy 83. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is working on his upcoming directorial SK 17 starring Sivakarthikeyan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App