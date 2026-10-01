Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is A ‘Daayan’ Or A ‘Devi’? New Bride’s Secret Takes A Wild Turn

Yami Gautam is back, and this time, the actress is bringing a little mystery, a little madness and a whole lot of fantasy with her. The trailer of Nayyi Navelli was unveiled on Wednesday, giving audiences a longer look at Yami’s Mohini, a picture-perfect new bride who walks into the Awasthi family and appears to bring happiness with her. But there is one problem: not everyone believes she is quite what she seems.

The film, directed by Balaji Mohan, mixes family drama, humour, fantasy and horror-comedy, with the central question revolving around whether Mohini is actually a daayan or something far more unexpected. The film is set in Meerut and arrives in cinemas on October 16.

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam’s ‘Daayan’ Mystery Takes Centre Stage

The trailer begins with Mohini entering her new home as a bride. The Awasthi family initially welcomes her, but the atmosphere quickly shifts as suspicions about her identity surface. What starts as a familiar family setup soon turns supernatural. The trailer also hints at a larger conflict involving Dussehra, good versus evil and Mohini’s seemingly unusual powers. The makers have previously described the film as a story where a perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that she could actually be a witch.

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: WATCH

Yami Gautam Plays Mohini In A Completely New Avatar

The role comes at an interesting point in Yami’s career. The actress recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress, and Nayyi Navelli marks a very different outing from the intense dramatic territory audiences have seen her explore in recent years. Speaking about Mohini, Yami said the character attracted her because “she is never quite what you expect.” She described the film as an opportunity to move between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action while keeping the character emotionally grounded.

That tonal mix is also what makes the trailer stand out. Rather than presenting itself as a straightforward horror story, Nayyi Navelli appears to be using supernatural folklore as a way into a larger family entertainer.

Nayyi Navelli Release Date, Cast And Crew

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori. Nayyi Navelli is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the music. The film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Colour Yellow Productions.

With its Dussehra setting, unusual premise and Yami playing a character whose true identity remains deliberately unclear, Nayyi Navelli is gearing up for a theatrical release on October 16, 2026.