Bhojpuri star and Nazar 2 actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently opened up about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and compared him with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Read here—

Nazar 2 actor Monalisa is among the finest stars of the Television industry. After featuring in over 200 Bhojpuri films and showcasing her talent in Bengali, Tamil and Telugu cinemas, Monalisa started garnering eyeballs after appearing in Bigg Boss in season 10. Not just this, Monalisa was also among those celebrities who got the opportunity of tying the knots with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the show. Post to the show, Monalisa grabbed the chance of featuring in daily soap Nazar and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and talent.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Monalisa opened up about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and compared his nature with her husband Vikrant. The actor revealed that both of them are very straight-forward and say their heart out. Many people don’t like this quality as they term this under attitude but this is not their attitude, it is just like some people don’t limit themselves before talking.

Talking about her professional side, this won’t be wrong to say that in very less time, Monalisa has won hearts with her Hindi television show and today enjoys a huge fan base. Not just this, after Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla has again entered the trending league especially after his recent song Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill that has just released and garnered more than 50 million views.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla might also appear in two more music videos with Shehnaaz Gill as per the reports. Though there is no confirmation, if these reports turn out to be true, Sidnaaz fans will become really happy.

