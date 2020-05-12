The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in India has also deeply impacted the television industry. As audiences wait for situation to get normalised and wait for their television shows to come back on air, some of those shows have been pulled off air. One of the latest shows to join that list is Nazar 2. Actor Sheezan Mohammed, who essays the role of Apurva in the show, has now reacted to the early end of the show.
In a recent interview with a news portal, Sheezan Mohammed revealed that he was preparing for Iftaari when the production house told him to get ready for a conference call. He thought to himself that conference calls only happen when the shoot is about to begin or end. In the conference call, it was revealed to all actors that the show is being discontinued.
He said that news is sad but it was also expected because several other shows have faced the same feat in the recent past. But, it is kind of surprising because Nazar 2 was doing well in terms of TRP and the storyline. The makers had just begun a new storyline and audiences were liking the show.
View this post on Instagram
Another story comes to an end.. I’d like to take a moment and Thank every one who believed in me @atifcam @muskan_bajaj02081987 @karishmajain92 @riaa2907 @gulenaghmakhan thank you so much ma’am for making me a part of this milestone and giving me a chance to re-visit my childhood once again as #Appu . Thank you @aslimonalisa for being so supportive and sweet i still remember our first shoot together you were tensed you had a flight to catch and shooting all night yet there was no strain on your head.. thank you for being #MadhuDi for My Appu.. Thank you @shrutiisharmaa for being an amazing co-star it was a pleasure working with you although we didn’t speak much.. but our scenes said everything.. thank you all the supporting cast @monal_jagtani @reemaworah @anjaligupta007 I didn’t get a chance to share screen space with you @sumitkaul10 that’s something to feel bad about thank you too all the #nazar fans who loved us.. supported us.. my wishes to all.. love to all.. until next time, Yours, Sheezan Mohd
When asked about one message that he would like to give to Nazar 2 fans, Sheezan said that they shouldn’t be upset because when one story come to an end, another begin. However, this one ended way too early. Sheezan has also penned an emotional note on Instagram and shared behind the scenes photos from sets. Before Sheezan, Producer Gul Khan shared on Instagram that it feels only yesterday that show was launched and termed it a rollercoaster journey.
View this post on Instagram
Sad but true … Nazar to go off air now … feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! 💖💖💖 to many more to come !
