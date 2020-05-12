Actor Sheezan Mohammed, who played the role of Apurva in Nazar 2, has reacted to the show coming to an early end. The actor said that it is a sad news but it was also expected.

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in India has also deeply impacted the television industry. As audiences wait for situation to get normalised and wait for their television shows to come back on air, some of those shows have been pulled off air. One of the latest shows to join that list is Nazar 2. Actor Sheezan Mohammed, who essays the role of Apurva in the show, has now reacted to the early end of the show.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Sheezan Mohammed revealed that he was preparing for Iftaari when the production house told him to get ready for a conference call. He thought to himself that conference calls only happen when the shoot is about to begin or end. In the conference call, it was revealed to all actors that the show is being discontinued.

He said that news is sad but it was also expected because several other shows have faced the same feat in the recent past. But, it is kind of surprising because Nazar 2 was doing well in terms of TRP and the storyline. The makers had just begun a new storyline and audiences were liking the show.

Also Read: Keh Gayi Sorry: Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill’s heartbreaking song will touch your heartstrings, watch

Also Read: Karan Kundra goes live with ex Kritika Kamra, responds to troll calling him a lady

When asked about one message that he would like to give to Nazar 2 fans, Sheezan said that they shouldn’t be upset because when one story come to an end, another begin. However, this one ended way too early. Sheezan has also penned an emotional note on Instagram and shared behind the scenes photos from sets. Before Sheezan, Producer Gul Khan shared on Instagram that it feels only yesterday that show was launched and termed it a rollercoaster journey.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan responds in hilarious way when mom scolds him for not sharing mother’s day selfie

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App