Nazar 2: Monalisa Antara Biswas, who plays Madhulika in Star Plus's show Nazar 2 is soaring the temperatures on social media with her latest video. Monalisa has treated her fans with the video on the occasion of Holika Dehen, i.e Choti Holi.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the hottest and most desirable actresses of Indian television. When she comes on the small screen, she manages to capture the attention of hundreds and thousands of fans. After making a mark for herself as Mohona in Star Plus’s show Nazar, Monalisa is back with the 2nd season of the show and is seen slipping into the character of Madhulika.

As the Holi fervour grips social media, Monalisa has treated her fans with a seductive video. In the video, Monalisa, dressed in a sexy black monokini, can be seen doing a hair flip in a swimming pool while Disha Patani’s latest song Do You Love Me plays in the background.

Looking at Monalisa’s sensuous avatar, a lot of fans are going gaga over her in the comment section, calling it a perfect start to their Holi festivities. Praising her hot and sexy avatar, fans are commenting that they do love her a lot. In less than an hour, the video has garnered more than 10K views.

An avid social media user, Monalisa misses no opportunity to raise temperatures on social media with her ravishing photos. This is also one of the reasons behind Monalisa’s massive popularity on social media. The actress currently has 2.9 million followers on her Instagram account and that count seems unstoppable at the moment.

Check out some of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s hot and sexy Instagram photos:

