Nazar 2: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all set to impress her fans with the second season of Nazar 2. Take a look at Monalisa's looks from the show–

Nazar 2: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is gearing for the second season of her hit show Nazar. With double drama, fear, entertainment, and glamour, Monalisa is all set to appear as Madhulika. No doubt, the promo of the second season has built a lot of curiosity among the fans. Moreover, the Daayan appears more scary with yellow eyes and long nails which showcases that she will be more powerful than the first season.

Recently, the actor has shared a post where she is seen thanking her fans with a sweet message with a picture. Further, she is also seen promoting the second season Nazar 2 and has also encouraged fans to watch the show that premieres tomorrow at 11 pm.

In the picture, Monalisa is dressed in a blue suit with a red lipstick which is adding to her looks. This will not be wrong to say that Monalisa has left no chance of setting the screens on fire with her glamourous appearance in Nazar.

In all, the hottie has appeared in more than 130 Bhojpuri films and has also featured in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Odia, Kannada and Telugu films. Moreover, she has also appeared in Bigg Boss season 10 in 2016. Not just this, the hottie became the first contestant to get married on the show with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

