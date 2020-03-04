Nazar 2: The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be much engaging and interesting as Madhulika has got some evil moves to separate Palak from Apurva. Here have a look at Nazar 2 preview:

Nazar 2: Star Plus popular supernatural show Nazar 2 has got some interesting twists and turns in it. The first season of the show was quite a hit and focused on the Rathod family who was cursed by a Daayan. A Daayan who wanted to become powerful on the cost of her own son, if required.

Similar to its earlier storyline, Nazar 2 is the story of Madhulika, a Daayan and who wants to sacrifice Apurva’s life so that she can become the most powerful among other Daayans in the Daayan universe.

As seen in the earlier episodes, unfortunately, Madhulika’s plans are flattened when Apurva gets married to Palak who might help shield Apurva from the Daayan.

Also read: Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai spoiler alert: Kairav announces in public that Naira hates Luv, Kush



Watch Nazar 2 preview here:

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: The Khabri calls Asim Riaz Ehsaan Faramosh, says he manipulated trends with celebrity tweets



Madhulika feels Palak is a road bump in her process of becoming the powerful Daayan and hence plans to separate the duo. As Apurva and Palak’s married life is slowing getting better, Palak accepts Apurva’s mental health issues. Not only this but she also promises the family to help to improve his health at any cost.

Thinking about the same, Madhulika plans her next best move so that she is able to tear Palak and Apurva apart. Her plan involves something quite dangerous and unexpected. In the upcoming episode of Nazar 2, the family the audience would see Palak stabbing Apurva which would leave the whole family shocked. As the preview suggests, it seems to be Madhulika’s plan in doing so.

But will Madhulika be able to succeed in her evil plans and become powerful on the cost of the innocent people? What made Palak take such a drastic step? Or is it Palak’s plan to safeguard Apurva?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App