Nazar 2: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas made a special place in the heart of the audience when she appeared in Salman Khan show Bigg Boss. From her friendship goals with Manu and Manveer Gujjar, inside the show to become the first contestant who got married during the show with her beau, with her innocence and adorable smile, Antara Biswas became her fans favorite. Post to Bigg Boss season 10, the Bhojpuri sensation got a chance of appearing in paranormal romance and thriller show Nazar in the role of a Daayan.

With Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani, the show performed quite well in terms of TRP with the interesting storyline with suitable characters. Further, the glamour quotient added by Antara Biswas also made the show quite popular. Due to its popularity, the show came back with its season 2 featuring Sheezan Mohammad and Shruti Sharma in leads. With new story, interesting twists, and different plot, even season 2 grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Recently, there are reports of the show going off-air abruptly.

Now, producer of the show Gul Khan also confirmed the reports of the show going off-air. The producer revealed that doing Nazar 2 was among the best moments of life with such a supportive team of actors and technicians. She added that it feels like the show launched yesterday only. Gul Khan also said that the team did a wonderful job and she is thankful to the channel to give her such an opportunity.

Also Read: Naagin 4 actor Jasmin Bhasin shares no-makeup selfie, calls herself quarantine chick

Take a look at Gul Khan’s post—

Not just Nazar 2, many other shows like Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2 have also gone off-air due to lockdown and a halt in the shoots due to coronavirus outbreak. Apart from Nazar, Antara Biswas also appeared in a Bengali web show Dupur Thakurpo 2 in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App