Nazar 2 spoiler alert: Daayan Madhulika gets shocked after Palak accepts Apurva as her husband. Read the details here–

Nazar 2 spoiler alert: After sizzling the screens with her hot avatar with her show Nazar, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is gearing up for the second installment Nazar 2. The show began some days back and is already up with its high-voltage drama. In the last few episodes, Madhulika tried hard to toe to take Apurva’s life but could do nothing in Apurva and Palak’s wedding.

The next day when Palak comes to know about Apurva’s mental health, she immediately decides to leave the house the next day but later Apurva’s mom becomes successful in convincing Palak. Later, Palak agrees to support Apurva and agrees to be on his side for his treatment.

Now, Palak accepting Apurva comes as a major shock to Madhulika who doesn’t want Apurva to get healed from his mental problem and remain as it is. In the upcoming episodes, Daayan Madhulika will try her best to separate Apurva and Palak and to disturb their married life.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see how Apurva and Palak manage to fight from Daayan Madhulika.

