Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak has been adopted to produce a TV show which will feature Preet Rajput in the role of Ishaan Khatter and Pranali Singh Rathore as Janhvi Kapoor. Although there were two fresh faces considered for the show, Preet Rajput has been finalised until the last moment changes occur.

The upcoming TV show is an adaptation of Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak which was, in turn, a remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat. While Pranali Singh Rathore has been roped in to play the female lead, Sai Bhalla would play the antagonist. Reportedly Nazar actor Harsh Rajput’s brother Preet Rajput will step in Ishaan Khatter’s shoes.

A source stated that there were two boys in contention who were the fresh faces in the industry although Preet has been finalised until some last minute changes take place. Preet made her television debut with a kids-based show titled Shake It Up in which he played a supporting character. However, this would be his first project as an adult.

Dhadak is a 2018 romance film scripted and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. A remake of the Marathi language film Sairat (2016), the film stars Ishaan Khatter and debutante Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar in supporting roles. The film marked the screen debut of Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The soundtrack was composed by Ajay-Atul with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Dhadak was originally scheduled to release on 6 July 2018 but was postponed and had its global theatrical release on 20 July 2018. It received negative reviews from film critics for being a poor remake of the original film.

