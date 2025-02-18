NBA Player Kyle Kuzma Engaged To Winnie Harlow? Model Flaunts Ring In Social Media Posts

NBA player Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are officially engaged! The couple, who have been dating since 2020, took their relationship to the next level over Valentine’s Weekend with a grand and heartfelt proposal.

NBA player Kyle Kuzma and model Winnie Harlow are officially engaged! The couple, who have been dating since 2020, took their relationship to the next level over Valentine’s Weekend with a grand and heartfelt proposal. The two lovebirds shared glimpses of their unforgettable night on social media, delighting fans and receiving congratulatory messages from friends and industry colleagues.

A Proposal to Remember: Roses, Private Jet, and a Special Surprise

On Tuesday, February 18, both Kuzma and Harlow took to Instagram to share photos and videos of their engagement night. The images captured a romantic setting inside a private plane, lavishly decorated with roses to create the perfect atmosphere for the special moment.

Harlow looked stunning in a red blouse and pants, paired with a matching red trench coat, perfectly complementing the decor. The engagement photos showcased the model flashing her beautiful engagement ring, radiating joy and excitement.

One of the most touching moments from the night was captured in a video clip. In the footage, Harlow walks into a private event, where she is greeted by loved ones who were waiting to celebrate the big moment. Adding to the magic, Jagged Edge’s hit song “Let’s Get Married (Remix)” played in the background, making the surprise even more emotional.

Celebrity Friends Shower the Couple With Love

As soon as the engagement news was revealed, several celebrities and close friends of the couple flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Among those who shared their excitement were:

The overwhelming love and support from their industry peers further highlighted just how much the couple is adored by fans and friends alike.

A Relationship That Started With a DM

Kuzma and Harlow’s love story began in early 2020 when the NBA star took the first step by sliding into the model’s DMs (direct messages) on Instagram. Sparks flew instantly, and by April 2020, the couple had moved closer to each other.

However, they kept their relationship under wraps until June 2020, when they decided to make it Instagram official. Since then, the pair has been inseparable, supporting each other through career milestones and life’s special moments.

One of the most talked-about moments in their relationship came in 2023, when Harlow made headlines for respectfully declining Usher’s flirtatious serenade during his Las Vegas residency performance. The supermodel’s graceful and loyal gesture towards Kuzma won her praise from fans who admired the deep respect she had for her relationship.

Engagement Season in Hollywood: Love Is in the Air

Kuzma and Harlow’s engagement isn’t the only love-filled announcement making waves this season. Their big news follows the recent engagement of DeVon Franklin and celebrity trainer Maria Castillo, who shared their special moment just one day before Valentine’s Day.

As Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about their wedding plans. With their love story already resembling a modern-day fairytale, there’s no doubt that their wedding will be just as magical.