Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday summoned Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in relation to a probe being carried out after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Television host and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, on Saturday were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The agency conducted a drug raid at the house of the couple, sources suggest that Bharti and Harsh have been accused of consuming and keeping drugs.

Harsh was taken by the NCB officials in a white van while Bharti’s red Mercedes was behind the van. As per the sources, Bharti Singh’s name had been taken by a drug peddler during his interrogation.

Not just Bharti Singh, but many other celebrities from television and films have been summoned so far for interrogation by the Narcotics bureau. This probe began after the drug angle was introduced in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Some other couples that have been interrogated in NCB’s probe are Abhigal Pandey-Sanam Johar and Arjun Rampal- Gabriella Demetriades.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa were seen together in the television reality show Khatron Ke Khilaadi as contestants. Known as India’s laughter queen, Bharti Singh, is famous for her comedy and hosting skills, she has been a top contestant in various comedy show of the television. Currently, Bharti is seen on weekends on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.

